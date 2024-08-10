3 stats that defined the Alouettes win over the Ticats in Week 10

MONTREAL — The mark of a championship roster is usually its depth.

The Montreal Alouettes continue to showcase why they are the current champions while simultaneously holding the top record in the league by replacing their injured star players with other dynamic playmakers.

A Cody Fajardo-less offence lost Tyson Philpot in the first half against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 10, but still scored over 30 points with Davis Alexander and Charleston Rambo leading the way.

The duo connected on two touchdown passes and led yet another 33-scoring effort for the Als against the Ticats in consecutive weeks. It also helps to have a defence that can force turnovers and keep the opposition from controlling the game.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Alouettes Week 10 win over the Tiger-Cats.

20.7 – yards per reception by Rambo

Rambo had to step up after Philpot went down in the first half and didn’t disappoint.

The receiver caught six passes for 124 yards and two majors, averaging 20.7 yards per reception as the focus point of the Alouettes offence. His chemistry with Alexander is evident at this point, with the duo registering 10 completions for 210 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks.

2-0 turnover battle in favour of Montreal

Alexander not only led his team to 33 total points for the second straight week, but also played mistake-free football to help his team win their eighth game of the season.

The Ticats outgained the Alouettes 410-385, but lost the turnover battle to watch their division rivals extend their lead over the field in the East.

50.8 yards per punt

It doesn’t hurt to commend a job well done by a punter when he has a performance like the Alouettes’ Joseph Zema did at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

The Aussie special teamer sent booming kick after booming kick as the Alouettes dominated field position all night, even adding a point of his own with a rouge in the first half.