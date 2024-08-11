3 stats that defined Edmonton’s win over BC in Week 10

EDMONTON — A balanced offensive approach is key to a healthy offence.

The Edmonton Elks showed exactly that against the BC Lions on Sunday, going for over 200 yards in both passing and rushing to capture their second straight win.

Edmonton was able to stay efficient on offence even without starting quarterback Tre Ford, who had to leave the game in the first half with an injury and was replaced by veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Despite the change at pivot, the Elks still managed to go over 450 yards from scrimmage to finish a convincing 33-16 win over the Leos.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Elks win over the Lions in Week 10.

456-271 Edmonton’s net yards of offence margin over BC

The Elks rushed 35 times for 200 yards and threw 24 for 267 more (while losing 11 yards for a 456 net total) in a balanced offensive approach. Both quarterbacks were very accurate throwing the ball, with Ford completing all six of his passes and Bethel-Thompson carrying it on with a 14-of-18 performance.

Two playmakers responsible for over 50 per cent of the yardage were Javon Leake and Tevin Jones, who combined for 257 yards from scrimmage.

3-of-4 red zone percentage by Edmonton

The home team not only moved the ball at will against the Lions, but also capitalized on their opportunities in the final 20 yards of the field.

The Double E scored majors three out of four times they reached the red zone, settling for only one field goal by kicker Boris Bede.

35:39-24:21 time of possession in Edmonton’s favour

Edmonton leveraged their offensive performance into a complete dominance of the time of possession.

The Elks converted 15 of 24 second downs and averaged 7.1 yards per play on offence, keeping their defence rested and ready to stop Lions’ quarterback Jake Dolegala from moving the ball with any semblance of consistency.