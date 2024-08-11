CFL Injury Reports: Week 11

TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thurs. Aug. 15 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Sunday, Aug. 11. They will begin their week of practice on Monday, Aug. 12.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Brandin Dandridge DB Knee/Back Full Money Hunter DB Shoulder Full Lucas Cormier LB Foot DNP Nigel Romick DL Hamstring DNP Dontae Bull OL Healthy Scratch Full Bralon Addison WR Healthy Scratch Full Kalil Pimpleton WR Hand DNP Tyrie Adams QB Healthy Scratch Full Dru Brown QB Foot DNP

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Fri. Aug. 16 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Sat. Aug. 17 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT BC LIONS

Sun. Aug. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place