Injury Reports August 11, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 11

TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Thurs. Aug. 15 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Sunday, Aug. 11. They will begin their week of practice on Monday, Aug. 12.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Brandin Dandridge DB Knee/Back Full
Money Hunter DB Shoulder Full
Lucas Cormier LB Foot DNP
Nigel Romick DL Hamstring DNP
Dontae Bull OL Healthy Scratch Full
Bralon Addison WR Healthy Scratch Full
Kalil Pimpleton WR Hand DNP
Tyrie Adams QB Healthy Scratch Full
Dru Brown QB Foot DNP

 

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Fri. Aug. 16 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium 

 

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Sat. Aug. 17 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

 

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT BC LIONS

Sun. Aug. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

 

