CFL Injury Reports: Week 11

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
Thurs. Aug. 15 | 9:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
The Calgary Stampeders did not practice on Sunday, Aug. 11. They will begin their week of practice on Monday, Aug. 12.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|Knee/Back
|Full
|Money Hunter
|DB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Lucas Cormier
|LB
|Foot
|DNP
|Nigel Romick
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Kalil Pimpleton
|WR
|Hand
|DNP
|Tyrie Adams
|QB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Foot
|DNP
Fri. Aug. 16 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
Sat. Aug. 17 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field
Sun. Aug. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place