Jeremiah Masoli to start for REDBLACKS in Week 11

OTTAWA — Jeremiah Masoli will get the start on Thursday when the Ottawa REDBLACKS travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders.

REDBLACKS’ head coach Bob Dyce confirmed on Sunday that Masoli will start, after he took first-team reps in practice for the team. Dru Brown was present at the practice but did not participate. Brown was injured in the second quarter of the REDBLACKS’ tie finish with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Week 10 opening game on Thurs. Aug. 8.

Dyce told TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec that Brown’s injury is not as serious as they thought it may have been and that he’ll be week-to-week in his recovery.

RELATED

» Riders, REDBLACKS tie in dramatic Thurs. night game

» 3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 10 tie with Ottawa

» Images: Saskatchewan at Ottawa

» Roughriders, REDBLACKS by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

🎱 🗣️ Head Coach Bob Dyce confirms that QB Jeremiah Masoli will start this week in place of Dru Brown (foot) Watch the full media availabilities with Dyce and Masoli on our YouTube channel https://t.co/AUlcnN3kQi pic.twitter.com/XjhDCjriXI — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) August 11, 2024

“Just grateful. Grateful that the coaches trust me with it,” Masoli said of learning he’d get the start this coming week.

“That’s why I’m here. Just been working hard, chipping away at it. Just hope to keep this momentum with the team going.”

Jakubec noted that Brown was on the field on Sunday.

Jeremiah Masoli taking 1st team reps at @REDBLACKS practice. Dru Brown on the field in a practice jersey and no walking boot. But not physically active. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) August 11, 2024

Masoli, 35, dressed as the REDBLACKS’ third string QB the last two games, but hasn’t seen the field yet this season. Thursday’s game will mark a milestone in a difficult stretch in the veteran’s career, where season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons have limited him to just five games played.

Jakubec also reported that receiver/returner Kalil Pimpleton is not expected to play this week as he deals with a hand injury and that defensive back Brandin Dandridge is back in action. Centre Eric Starczala also took first-team reps on Sunday, in place of Cyrille Hogan-Saindon.

At 5-2-1 the REDBLACKS sit at second in the East Division and are playing their best football since the 2018 campaign that saw the club make a run to the Grey Cup game.