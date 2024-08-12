CFL Fantasy Rewind: Taylor Powell leads all QBs

TORONTO — CFL Fantasy is about opportunity. You never know who’s going to be the top scorer at any given position, or when they’ll be given the chance to.

That’s what happened to Taylor Powell, who took over for Bo Levi Mitchell in Week 10 and led all pivots in CFL Fantasy scoring. It wasn’t all perfect for the young quarterback, but he still completed 30 of 38 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Another player who has been given the opportunity and is making the most of it is receiver Charleston Rambo. The Als lost Tyson Philpot to injury in the first half and Rambo delivered a 30-plus fantasy points performance.

Who else made it to the top lineup of Week 10?

Quarterbacks

Taylor Powell, HAM – 25.2

Powell replaced Bo Levi Mitchell in the first quarter and was able to deliver from a fantasy standpoints.

The pivot scored two majors, had no turnovers and finished with 25.2 fantasy points to lead all quarterbacks in Week 10.

Running Backs

Javon Leake, EDM – 23.4

If Leake continues to be featured heavily on offence, this won’t be the last time he shows up here.

It’s his second appearance in as many weeks being used on offence, as the dynamic playmaker has suddenly changed the face of the Elks offence, even without Tre Ford.

Peyton Logan 21.4

One of the most valuable fantasy assets is a running back who knows how to catch passes.

That’s Logan, who finished with 61 rushing yards and caught five passes for 43 more to add to this total fantasy value.

Wide Receivers

Charleston Rambo 30.4

At this point if you’re not starting Rambo on your fantasy lineup, there’s not much else we can do.

The featured fantasy player of Week 10, Rambo went off again with six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Shawn Bane Jr. 23.0

From a new explosive player to one we’re used to seeing put up stats. Bane Jr. caught eight passes for 90 yards in the tie against Ottawa as the top option for the Roughriders.

Flex

Ka’Deem Carey 21.1

Another player that seems to always find a way to put up points is Carey.

The running back rushed 13 times for 89 yards and a major while catching two passes for 22 more.

Defence

DEF Toronto Argonauts 13.0

The Argonauts defence continues to deliver fantasy points by reaching the end zone, this time with DaShaun Amos jumping a pass by Jake Maier to add six to Toronto and your fantasy team.