Elks add OL Jakub Szott and WR D’Marcus Adams to practice roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National offensive lineman Jakub Szott and American wide receiver D’Marcus Adams to the practice roster, the club announced Monday.

Szott, 26, was selected 29th overall by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the 2020 CFL Draft. The Ontario native has played 24 regular season games with the Redblacks (2021-22), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2023) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2023). He was released by the Tiger-Cats in early June.

Collegiately, Szott played four seasons at McMaster University (2016-19), suiting up in 37 games for the Marauders.

Adams played two seasons at Syracuse University (2022-23), recording seven receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns in 20 career games for the Orange. The Florida product also led the team with 16 punt returns for 119 yards (7.4 avg.) and returned six kickoffs for 93 yards (15.5 avg.) in his senior year. Prior to joining Syracuse, Adams spent two seasons at Florida Atlantic University (2021-20), where he appeared in 10 games for the Owls.

The six-foot-one receiver attended Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp earlier this year.

In addition, the Elks have released Nationals Brad Hladik (FB) and Patrick Lavoie (OL) from the suspended list as well as Jaxon Morkin (OL).

The Elks return to action on Saturday, August 17 when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET.