Malik Carney headlines 5 PFF Grades that standout from Week 10

TORONTO — Malik Carney has been a great addition to the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence after joining in the off-season from Toronto.

The defensive lineman has been one of the top pass rushers in the CFL in 2024 and was once again doing his thing in Week 10 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Another defender that showed up once more was Montreal Alouettes linebacker Darnell Sankey, who registered two turnovers as the Als completed back-to-back wins over the Ticats.

Tre Ford and Javon Leake were also going about their usual business with the Elks, standing out in several different areas for their team.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 10.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Tre Ford | QB | Edmonton Elks | 80.8 passing grade

Ford had to leave the game with an injury in the first half but was nothing short of stellar before doing so.

The pivot completed all six of his passes for 96 yards and a 16 yards per attempt, with a 10.3 average depth of target that summarizes his ability to stay aggressive and limit mistakes in this game.

Javon Leake | RB | Edmonton Elks | 78.0 pass blocking grade

Leake has taken over Edmonton’s backfield and run with it.

The tailback rushed 21 times for 97 yards, but even more impressive was his 78 pass-blocking grade, showcasing his ability to be a complete player and continue to be featured heavily by the Double E.

Peyton Logan | RB | Calgary Stampeders | 80.2 receiving grade

Logan also showed he can be a complete back by demonstrating his dual-threat abilities against the Argonauts in Week 10.

The running back rushed 11 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, adding five more catches for 43 yards and an 80.2 receiving grade, third best mark of the week among all players.

Darnell Sankey | LB | Montreal Alouettes | 90.7 defensive grade

Sankey was the highest graded defensive player of the week thanks to two turnovers forced in the first half of the win against the Ticats.

Carney allowed zero first downs in three passes thrown in his direction, adding an interception on Bo Levi Mitchell and a forced fumble.

Malik Carney | DL | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 78.1 pass rushing grade

Carney filled the PFF stat sheet in the game against the REDBLACKS on Thursday.

The pass rusher had a sack, a hit, four hurries and a 21.1 pressure percentage, his best mark of 2024 and top amongst all players in Week 10.