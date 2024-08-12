MMQB: 5 midway point observations

With Week 10 in the books, we’re now officially straddling the midway mark of the 2024 season. We’ll select our Monday Morning Quarterback midseason awards in next week’s column, but this week we’re focusing on a few other midseason declarations.

MOST SURPRISING TEAM: OTTAWA REDBLACKS

It’s tough not to feel good about what we’re seeing in Ottawa so far this season. After four miserable campaigns, the REDBLACKS sit 5-2-1 and are settling into second place in the East Division behind Montreal. It’s nice to see for both third year general manager Shawn Burke and second year head coach Bob Dyce.

The obvious first place to point to is the acquisition of quarterback Dru Brown and rightfully so, even as he heads to the sidelines with a lower body injury. But there have been plenty of other key contributors. For instance, first-year CFLer Khalil Pimpleton has provided Ottawa a dangerous returner/receiver threat while receiver Justin Hardy has built on his breakout 2023 campaign.

On defence, SAM linebacker Adarius Pickett has fit like a glove in his REDBLACKS return while Jovan Santos-Knox is having a quietly strong second season at MIKE. And don’t sleep on this defensive line. This group including Bryce Carter, Cleon Laing, Michael Wakefield, and Laurenzo Mauldin IV have been a handful for opposing offensive lines.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders

BOUNCE BACK PLAYER: BO LEVI MITCHELL, HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Well, isn’t this interesting? Even as he lost his starting job to Taylor Powell in Hamilton’s Week 10 loss to Montreal, something that’s set to continue this week against Edmonton, it’s hard not to pinpoint Mitchell as this year’s comeback player so far. Even with this latest development, Mitchell looks more like his two-time Most Outstanding Player self than he has in five years or so.

With the Tiger-Cats now halfway through their season, Mitchell leads the CFL with 2,522 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. Yes, Mitchell would like to have his 3.2 per cent interception rate a little lower (10 interceptions on 314 attempts). But that doesn’t change the fact that the 34-year-old Mitchell is having a career renaissance. I’m fascinated to see how his story progresses.

Honourable mention: Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto Argonauts

BREAKOUT PLAYER: JUSTIN MCINNIS, BC LIONS

There were plenty of options for this one, but the nod goes slightly to McInnis. Now in his fifth CFL season, and second with the Lions, the Montreal product has taken full advantage of a big opportunity. With Keon Hatcher on the shelf to start year and Lucky Whitehead and Dominique Rhymes no longer in the fold, McInnis entered a new season as one of BC’s primary aerial targets. The results have been outstanding.

McInnis leads the CFL with 834 receiving yards and six touchdowns through nine games, which are both new career highs for the 28-year-old. He’s also been at the forefront of the league’s Canadian explosion at receiver. Even with a healthy Hatcher back in the mix, McInnis has cemented himself as a primary playmaker for the Lions.

Honourable mentions: Tyson Philpot, Montreal Alouettes; Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; Shemar Bridges, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; Deandre Lamont, Ottawa REDBLACKS.

BIGGEST CEMENTED ARRIVAL: ROLAN MILLIGAN JR., SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Now in his fourth year with the Riders, Milligan could also have factored into the breakout conversation with the year he’s having. But let’s not forget the talented defensive back put the league on notice early last season, too. In four appearances last year, Milligan recorded 17 tackles and two interceptions before sustaining a season-ending toe injury in July.

ROLAN DOES IT AGAIN‼️ The SIXTH pick for the CFL’s interceptions leader sets up Saskatchewan for the game-leading field goal with 45 seconds left! #CFLGameDay 📺: @TSN_Sports & @RDSca 📲 Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/4sXy12N3ka — CFL (@CFL) August 9, 2024

And that’s why Milligan belongs in this category. After a solid 2022 and his outstanding start to 2023, Milligan has now staked his claim as one of the CFL’s best defensive backs. Playing primarily as a boundary halfback, Milligan leads the league with six interceptions and leads his team with 43 defensive tackles.

Honourable mention: Alexander Hollins, BC Lions.

MOST IMPACTFUL OFF-SEASON ADDITION: JAKE CERESNA, TORONTO ARGONAUTS

When the Elks opted to send Cersena to Toronto in January’s blockbuster trade, I was a little surprised. Despite a frustrating 2023 for the team, Cersena had established himself as one of the league’s most versatile defensive lineman and the heartbeat of Edmonton’s defence. As such, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised with how well he’s fit on his new team.

Acquiring Ceresna allowed the Argos to let the likes of Dewayne Hendrix and Brandon Barlow leave in free agency about a month later and Ceresna has rewarded Toronto’s faith. After finishing with a career high 12 sacks last year, Ceresna is tied for the league lead with five and has also racked up 16 tackles and a forced fumble. And don’t forget: Ceresna’s impact goes beyond just the raw stats with how his speed and strength disrupts at the point of attack.

Honourable mentions: Dru Brown, Ottawa REDBLACKS. William Stanback, BC Lions.