Riders add OL Jean Delance, LB Aubrey Miller Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that they have signed American offensive lineman Jean Delance and American linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr.

Delance (six-foot-five, 305 pounds) signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season and attended camp with the Packers in 2023. The Georgia native went on to attend training camp with the BC Lions in 2024 after suiting up with the UFL’s DC Defenders earlier in the year.

Delance spent five collegiate seasons with Florida (2017-2021) after transferring from Texas in 2017. He played 41 games as a Gator, becoming a full-time starter at right tackle in 2019. The 26-year-old helped Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask lead the nation in passing yards per game in 2020 (378.6) and earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl as a senior in 2021 after the Gators’ offensive line allowed only five sacks the entire year.

Miller (six-foot-one-229) played five games with the Edmonton Elks this season, earning four special teams tackles. Prior to the CFL, he attended training camp with the Miami Dolphins, where he played two preseason games and tallied two tackles.

The 25-year-old played 26 games over two seasons at Jackson State University (2021-2022). He registered 226 total tackles, including 24 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks and six forced fumbles. His stellar senior season saw him named the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and earned him an invitation to the Senior Bowl. The Tennessee native was also named to the Athlon Sports FCS All-America First Team and American Football Coaches Association FCS All-America Second Team. Miller contributed to the Tigers’ undefeated regular season and the team’s second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship in 2022.

Miller began his college career at the University of Missouri, where he played 22 games on defence and special teams and made seven tackles.