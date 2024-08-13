AMSOIL Power Rankings: How the turn tables

TORONTO — It was the very imitable Michael Scott, on the verge of convincing his former employer to buy out his independent paper company, who surmised a suddenly altered business landscape and dropped a mismatched pearl of wisdom that only he could: how the turn tables.

As we head into Week 11 of the season, the tables feel turned on CFL.ca’s Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

What we felt we knew going into the season in many ways was stood on its head; just when you feel like you may have gotten an understanding of the CFL landscape in 2024, the last few weeks have been rife with underdog wins, injuries changing teams’ trajectories and teams that you may have started to count out seemingly waking up and getting into striking distance of their competitors.

This applies to all but one of the teams in the league to this point: the Montreal Alouettes. The Als hold onto the top spot in the rankings for a second week in a row and for the seventh week of the season.

Let’s get into where the rest of the teams stand this week.

1. Montreal Alouettes (8-1)

Last Week: 1

Last Game: 33-23 win over Hamilton

Next Game: At Saskatchewan, Fri. Aug. 16

Worth noting: We’ll preface this with a big *so far*, but injuries — and there have been many — haven’t impacted the Als’ dominance this season. Davis Alexander has won all three of the games he’s played in, while Cody Fajardo has been sidelined and in the wake of Caleb Evans‘ season ending injury. While Tyson Philpot awaits results from the MRI he was due to get, the Als’ depth will once again be tested as another top-performer appears to be leaving the lineup for some time. So far, the Als have been able to respond. Charleston Rambo (124 receiving yards, two touchdowns) made a strong case last week that he can step in and keep the beat going for the league’s top team. Should Fajardo be ready to go this week, it will make for a great storyline, as he and head coach Jason Maas would make their return to Riderville.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-3-1)

Last Week: 3

Last Game: 22-22 tie with Ottawa

Next game: Vs. Montreal, Friday, Aug. 16

Worth noting: Speaking of teams dealing with injuries, the Riders have been fighting their way through it of late, as well. Counting their tie from Week 10, they’ve gone 0-3-1 in their last four games. Thanks to the hard times that the BC Lions have fallen upon (more on that shortly), Shea Patterson and Co. still stand atop of a West Division that’s starting to feel like it’s about to be fully up for grabs. A Trevor Harris and AJ Ouellette return to the lineup — something that seems to be a possibility this week — could give the Riders the firepower they need to create a little distance between themselves and the competition.