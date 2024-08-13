CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Echols-Luper a Week 11 steal

For starters, no, Nathan Rourke will not be our Week 11 Sleeper pivot. However, the recent rash of injuries and changes at quarterback does cause at least one sleeper to make his way in here.

QUARTERBACK

Jeremiah Masoli, Ottawa, $7,500 Salary (at Calgary, Thursday)

The venerable gunslinger makes his first regular-season appearance since an Achilles injury sidelined him in July 2023. Masoli gets the start in place of an injured Dru Brown ($10,000) while Dustin Crum ($6,000) remains the short-yardage quarterback.

Facing the Stampeders’ pass defence could be a comeback story waiting to happen for Masoli, who will throw against a defence that allows 267.4 passing yards per game (fourth in the league) but has only allowed nine completions of at least 30 yards (third-best in the league). The REDBLACKS will look to exploit Calgary’s secondary and try to position Masoli to score at least 16-18 fantasy points. The former East Division All-Star could exceed expectations if he gets going early.

RUNNING BACK

Peyton Logan, Calgary, $7,000 Salary (vs. Ottawa, Thursday)

Logan has filled in nicely for Dedrick Mills, scoring a combined 30.1 FP in his two starts, including a 21.4 FP performance in the Week 10 loss to Toronto. He’s shown his shiftiness, having recorded 10 rushes of at least 10 yards and four carries of 20-plus yards.

Running against the Ottawa defence is a tough task. The REDBLACKS are third with 81.3 rushing yards allowed per game and yield 4.4 yards per run, tied with Toronto atop the league. Still, Logan will top his projection of 9.2 FP and will land in the 12-14 FP range. He is one of eight players averaging over 100 all-purpose yards per game. If the Stampeders allow Logan to return kicks and punts, then he has a chance to top even our expectations.

RECEIVERS

Jevoni Robinson, Hamilton, $2,500 Salary (vs. Edmonton, Saturday)

Rare is the time a tight end merits fantasy consideration, but the six-foot-eight Robinson is making his case to be an exception.

The former North Carolina State hoopster, who has spent time in the NFL, AAF, and XFL, has caught six of his seven targets for 97 yards in the past three games including his first CFL major against Edmonton in Week 8. In what could be a high-scoring affair against the Elks, Robinson’s overwhelming height makes him an excellent option for Taylor Powell ($7,500). Robinson is projected for 4.7 FP, yet we’ll make the bold statement he finishes with 10-12 FP, making him our deepest sleeper of the week.

Tevin Jones, Edmonton, $5,800 salary (at Hamilton, Saturday)

Tre Ford ($8,500) and Jevon Leake ($7,000) have rejuvenated the Elks offence, but Jones’ play has been just as important to the evolution in Edmonton. Jones scored 27.3 FP in the Week 9 win over Saskatchewan and followed that with 18.3 FP in the Week 10 victory against BC. He has caught all nine of his targets for 246 yards including four receptions of at least 20 yards in depth.

Jones is, for now, the featured receiver in an Edmonton offence that features a host of talented pass-catchers. Whether this changes remains to be seen, but we’ll bet that Jones will come close to his projection of 16 FP. If you have to play an Elks receiver, it’s Jones until Ford finds another receiver to catch his fancy.

Cam Echols-Luper, Calgary, $3,000 salary (at Ottawa, Thursday)

Echols-Luper made the most of his three catches in the previous two games, pulling in two of those for majors. The newcomer has scored at least 10.3 FP three times this season while Reggie Begelton ($11,000), Marken Michel ($9,100), Clark Barnes ($7,000), and Jalen Philpot ($6,500) have dominated the bulk of the targets from Jake Maier.

A third straight game with a touchdown? That’s a tough task considering the REDBLACKS have allowed just nine passing majors and boast the league’s second-lowest completion rate (66.7 per cent). The Ottawa secondary will have its hands full with Calgary’s top four receivers, which could open the door for Echols-Luper to top his projected total of 9.1 FP.