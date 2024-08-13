Elks sign National DB Jeremie Dominique

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive back Jeremie Dominique to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Dominique, 27, appeared in 29 games in over two seasons with the Green and Gold (2022-23) before being released prior to training camp earlier this year.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Elks in 2022, the University of Charleston product has 16 total tackles and two forced fumbles in his CFL career.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, August 17 when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).