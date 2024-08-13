Honor Roll, Week 10: Powell, Oakman, Argos’ O-Line earn top marks

TORONTO — Taylor Powel, Shawn Oakman, and the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 10 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2024 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: OFFENCE

QB | Taylor Powell | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | HAM 23 – MTL 33

PFF Player Grade: 86.7

30-for-38 passing for second career game with 30+ completions

319 passing yards – first 300+ yard game of 2024 and third of CFL career

Two passing touchdowns to zero interceptions

Five rushes for a personal best 52 yards

4 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: DEFENCE

DL | Shawn Oakman | Edmonton Elks | BC 16 – EDM 33

PFF Player Grade: 91.2

32 total defensive snaps

Three defensive tackles

Second sack of the season resulted in a loss of 13 yards

First forced fumble of 2024; third of CFL career

3 Grade on 22 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: OFFENSIVE LINE

Toronto Argonauts | CGY 25 – TOR 39

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 10

​(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)