Must See TV: Reggie Begelton against all odds

TORONTO — Don’t tell me the odds, Reggie Begelton.

The veteran receiver turned a short catch into a big play with a tackle-breaking 41-yard reception against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 10.

The augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on gives you a detailed look.

The data enhanced feed is available on TSN+ and will run concurrently with CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s Must See TV.

When Begelton caught a short pass from Jake Maier in the fourth quarter he found himself in a sea of Double Blue jerseys that seemingly had no way out.

The All-Star receiver didn’t give up though, fighting his way to a 41-yard catch and positioning his team for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Ciante Evans’ INT

McLeod Bethel-Thompson scrambled to the right and found two Green and Gold jerseys running into the end zone, prompting him to send the ball in their direction in hopes for the best.

What he didn’t expect was a leaping Ciante Evans grabbing an interception while double teamed by opposing offensive players. It’s not every day you’ll see a defender win a mismatch like that.

Charleston Rambo has been pretty much unstoppable over the last couple of weeks for the Alouettes.

The chemistry with Davis Alexander continues to grow as showcased here when the young pivot stood tall in the pocket and took a big hit after delivering this 51-yard strike to a streaking Rambo wide open near the end zone.

Janarion Grant‘s TD

There’s a misconception around return specialists that all it takes to be an ace is speed. Janarion Grant shows time and time again that it’s about so much more than that.

The dynamic special teamer exhibited his patience, command of the blocks and acceleration to score his fifth major of the season.