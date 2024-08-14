Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Will Riders record another INT?

Another 3-5 mark has left Blitz Picks in the grasp of a vortex resulting in three straight weeks of 3-5, putting our record at 51-27.

Here’s hoping Week 11 provides a path of escape.

1. Will Saskatchewan’s defence record an interception Friday against Montreal?



Yes. The Roughriders have a league-best 14 picks, recording at least one in all but Week 8. Who did they play in Week 8? Well, the Alouettes came unscathed in their 25 pass attempts, 18 by Davis Alexander ($7,500).

Saskatchewan’s challenge is further amplified since Montreal has thrown only six interceptions and has committed a league-low 12 miscues. However, we feel the Riders will force the Als into at least one interception, and considering they lost 20-16 to the Als on July 25, that one mistake could make all the difference.

2. Does Edmonton defeat Hamilton on Saturday?



No. The Elks are the league’s hottest team, scoring 75 points in wins over Saskatchewan and BC. This clash of 2-7 teams will be an entertaining affair with Edmonton’s Tre Ford ($8,500) and Hamilton’s Taylor Powell ($10,000) capable of lighting the scoreboard at Tim Hortons Field.

Both defences have allowed 27 offensive majors, tied for last, so don’t expect a festival of punts. In the end, we think Powell and the Ticats’ receiving corps does just enough to deny the explosive Elks ground game to lead Edmonton to a third straight W.

3. Will Ottawa’s DeVonte Dedmon have more or less than 166.2 all-purpose yards against Calgary on Thursday?



Over. Dedmon ($3,700) is eighth with 831 all-purpose yards despite playing in just five games. He already has one kickoff return for a major but if he tops his average, it will likely come from his punt return prowess and the fact the Stampeders allow a league-high 15.3 yards per punt return.

4. Will Calgary or Ottawa have the final possession of Thursday’s game?



Calgary. We won’t say if the Stampeders will be driving downfield for a win or if Jake Maier ($12,000) is in victory formation, but we feel Calgary will have the pigskin to wind down the penultimate Thursday Night Football game of the 2024 season.

5. Will BC running back William Stanback have over/under 60.5 rushing yards against Winnipeg on Sunday?



Over. Stanback ($11,400) averages 57.6 rushing yards per game and has yet to record a 100-yard game this season. However, he faces a Blue Bombers run defence ranked last with 108.7 yards allowed per game, giving hope Stanback might record his first 100-yard game in a Lions uniform.

6. Will Montreal score 21.5 points or more against Saskatchewan on Friday



More. The prospect of Cody Fajardo ($13,800) returning to the lineup fuels this prediction. The Als’ offence is most explosive with Fajardo, who has completed a league-best 77.5 per cent of his attempts while sporting a 10-4 TD:INT margin. Even without Tyson Philpot ($9,500) and Kaion Julien-Grant ($7,000), the Montreal passing game is still humming with Charleston Rambo ($2,500) taking the mantle of featured receiver.

7. Will Winnipeg receiver Ontaria Wilson record a reception of at least 30 yards against BC on Sunday?



Yes. Wilson has five receptions of at least 30 yards and has at least one big play in three of the last four games. His big-play potential has helped the Blue Bombers’ passing game survive the loss of All-Stars Kenny Lawler ($9,100) and Dalton Schoen ($9,100) while helping boost pivot Zach Collaros’ average pass to 10.2 yards.

8. Will Hamilton hold Edmonton under 150 rushing yards on Saturday?



Yes. Stopping the Elks’ ground game will be the best chance for the Tiger-Cats to win. Keep this in mind: Tre Ford has yet to have a 300-yard passing game in his brief career, and if Hamilton forces Edmonton to throw the ball more than 25 times, it significantly improves their chances of beginning the Taylor Powell era on the right note.