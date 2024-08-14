Checking Down: Returning faces headline Week 11

TORONTO — A lot has happened as teams prepare to tackle the second half of the 2024 CFL Season.

The BC Lions brought back quarterback Nathan Rourke after a two-year stint in the NFL, while quarterback Jeremiah Masoli prepares to start for the REDBLACKS for the first time since 2023.

Trevor Harris is also back in practice for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while wide receiver Kenny Lawler is taking the field again after being out with an injury sustained back in June.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 11.

BC LIONS

– Nathan Rourke has returned to the CFL and will re-join the BC Lions. Rourke will join the club for Wednesday’s practice (CFL.ca). The team also announced they have released quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Brennan Armstrong (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca brings you three mind-blowing Nathan Rourke stats from his 2022 CFL season (CFL.ca).

– The Lions have positioned themselves for a late-season competitive run with two of the top pivots in the league in Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr., writes Chris O’Leary (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have signed National defensive back Jeremie Dominique to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday (CFL.ca). The team also announced they have signed National offensive lineman Jakub Szott and American wide receiver D’Marcus Adams to the practice roster (CFL.ca).

– The Elks netted their second straight win after taking down the Lions in Week 10 despite an injury to starting quarterback Tre Ford (The Canadian Press via Edmonton Journal).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Running back Peyton Logan is having to step up for the Red and White as the last man standing on their backfield (Daniel Austin, Calgary Herald).

– Makayla Berze brings you nine thoughts after nine games as the Stampeders prepare to tackle the second half of the season, including Calgary’s home dominance, a look at OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and more (Stampeders.com).

– The Stamps announced on Tuesday they have released offensive lineman Trevon Tate, who signed with the Stampeders in February after stints with Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto, and played four games with Calgary this season. (Stampeders.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Wide receiver Dohnte Meyers went for over 100 yards in his CFL debut and is happy to have the nerves out of the way (Brit Dort, CTV News).

– Meyers was one of three Roughriders receivers to catch eight passes in the Week 10 tie with the REDBLACKS, something that had not happened since Aug. 13, 1992 (Riderville.com).

– The Riders have signed American offensive lineman Jean Delance and American linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr, the team announced on Tuesday (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Wide receiver Kenny Lawler says it’s a great feeling to be back on the field for the first time since an injury suffered in June (Judy Owen, The Canadian Press via CBC News).

– The Bombers praised returning Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as they prepare to face BC on Sunday in Week 11 (Paul Friesen, Winnipeg Sun).

– Rookie receiver Ontaria Wilson is enjoying a solid debut season for the Blue Bombers as they deal with injuries to some of their top playmakers (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press via Winnipeg Free Press).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Taylor Powell is at the head of the class for Week 10 in the Canadian Football League Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– Powell was the top pivot in CFL Fantasy in Week 10 after throwing for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to the Montreal Alouettes (CFL.ca).

– The Ticats announced on Tuesday they have released defensive lineman Kobe Jones (Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Janarion Grant scored yet another special teams touchdown in the win against the Stampeders. Check out his moves in this week’s Must See TV (CFL.ca).

– The Argos got the best of the Stampeders in their Week 10 rematch thanks to a strong second half by the Boatmen (Argonauts.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Jeremiah Masoli will get the start on Thursday when the Ottawa REDBLACKS travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders, head coach Bob Dyce confirmed on Sunday (CFL.ca).

– In their last three games, the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ defence has allowed only two touchdowns, both of which came in their tie against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, with one in overtime. Despite the recent success, the unit is looking to continue improving heading into the second half of the season (Frankie Benvenuti, OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Bob Dyce’s defence is building an identity as one of the strongest groups in the CFL, writes Don Brennan (Ottawa Citizen).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Former Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday (TSN.ca).

– General manager Danny Maciocia isn’t surprised by his team’s hot first half of the season despite injuries on both sides of the ball (TSN.ca).

– Former CFL quarterback Matt Dunigan likes what he sees in quarterback Davis Alexander and believes he has a bright future ahead of him (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazzette).