Lions release quarterbacks Jake Dolegala, Brennan Armstrong

VANCOUVER — A day after announcing they have brought back National pivot Nathan Rourke, the BC Lions announced the release of quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Brennan Armstrong.

Dolegala signed with the Leos in the off-season to be Vernon Adams Jr.‘s backup after spending the first two years of his career in Saskatchewan.

Overall, the pivot has thrown for 2,953 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over three seasons. With the Lions, Dolegala appeared in nine games but only started once, throwing for 158 yards, no touchdowns or turnovers.

RELATED

» Homecoming: Nathan Rourke signs with BC Lions

» 3 mind-blowing Nathan Rourke numbers

» O’Leary: Rourke, Adams could be a Grey Cup-calibre pairing

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Armstrong recently signed with BC in the aftermath of Adams Jr.’s injury, but didn’t play a snap for the Orange and Black.

The native of Shelby, Ohio suited up in 41 games at Virginia from 2018-22 and set program records in several major categories including career passing yards (9,034), career passing touchdowns (58), career total offence (10,301 yards) and also holds the Cavaliers’ single-game record of 554 passing yards set in a 2021 game against North Carolina. Armstrong also rushed for 1,267 yards and 20 touchdowns on 363 carries.

The Lions prepare to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, August 18, at BC Place. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.