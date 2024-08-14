Stamps, REDBLACKS put streaks on the line in Calgary

CALGARY — Two teams with impressive streaks square off on Thursday night when the Ottawa REDBLACKS visit the Calgary Stampeders to open Week 11.

Ottawa is unbeaten in its last four games and head into McMahon Stadium where Calgary is 4-0 this season.

Thrilling isn’t usually a word to describe a tie, but the REDBLACKS’ 22-22 deadlock against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10 wasn’t short on excitement.

Calgary, meanwhile, dropped the back half of a home-and-home with Toronto.

As for head-to-head, Ottawa came out victorious the last time the two teams met with a convincing 33-6 win back in Week 8.

The depth of the REDBLACKS’ quarterback room is about to be tested as Jeremiah Masoli makes his first start of the year in place of the injured Dru Brown. He’ll try to follow the lead of Brown and Dustin Crum by sharing the targets in an effort to spread the Stamps’ secondary.

Jaelon Acklin, Justin Hardy and Dominique Rhymes all had at least four receptions and 50 receiving yards against the Riders, led by Rhymes’ 72.

Defensive back Demerio Houston is the main defender Masoli needs to avoid. Houston pulled down his fourth interception against the Argos and has a strong supporting cast in Tre Roberson and Bentlee Sanders.

Despite a prolonged period of time without a CFL start, Masoli has been preparing for this opportunity.

“I’m just grateful, grateful that the coaches trust me with it,” Masoli told reporters.

“That’s why I’m here. Just been working hard, chipping away at it and just hope to keep this momentum with the team going.”

The legs of Ryquell Armstead can certainly help ease Masoli’s transition. While he averaged just 2.8 yards over 13 carries against a tough Riders front, he’ll likely have plenty of opportunities to turn it around against a Stamps defence giving up 104.7 yards per game.

The pressure on both Masoli and Armstead has to come from Mike Rose and James Vaughters at the line of scrimmage. The pair have six sacks and draw the assignment of shutting down the run game.

Linebackers Micah Awe, Cameron Judge and Branden Dozier patrol the middle of the field and have the dual role of keeping tabs on Armstead and dropping back in coverage when necessary.

Stamps’ quarterback Jake Maier enters the game after throwing for 373 yards against Toronto.

Reggie Begelton continues to look like the leader of the receiving corps with 201 yards over his past two games. Like Masoli, Maier has the ability to share the targets as Clark Barnes, Marken Michel and Jalen Philpot are all capable of making plays at important times.

It won’t come easy for the them, though, as the REDBLACKS possess an effective pass defence that sits third in the league allowing 263.3 yards per game.

Defensive backs Alonzo Addae, Alijah McGhee and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox all had an interception a week ago and are playing with confidence.

Dave Dickenson’s team has found success sharing the touches on the ground and can give the REDBLACKS’ front different looks with Peyton Logan, Philpot and Tommy Stevens chipping in based on the situation.

As good as Ottawa’s pass defence has been, their run defence has matched it.

Bryce Carter, Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield have been wreaking havoc all season long on the line of scrimmage to the tune of 11 sacks and an average of 81.3 rushing yards against.

With Santos-Knox and Adarius Pickett able to impact the game in the air and on the ground, both team’s linebacker corps could prove instrumental in the outcome of the game.

Dickenson wants his side to learn from their previous mistakes but not dwell on them going forward as they try to extend their home winning streak.

“We’re not in love with our position but we know we can get to where we need to get to,” Dickenson told reporters.

“It’s important to look at the past, learn from the past, but eyes have to be forward, tough game against Ottawa. Most teams are having their ups and downs. We probably had our worst game against Ottawa, they took it to us. So, we know that’s the group we have to defeat. We have an opportunity, it’s only been three weeks since we played them. Hopefully, we’re ready to go.”

Ottawa can move closer to tracking down first-place Montreal with a victory.

In a tight West Division race, Calgary is trying to get back to .500.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Fans can watch in Canada on TSN and RDS2. American and international viewers can tune in on CFL+

