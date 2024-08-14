Happy to be home: Rourke shows love for Canadian game

VANCOUVER — It didn’t take long for Nathan Rourke to adapt back to throwing footballs for the BC Lions.

The National quarterback took the field on Wednesday for practice as the team prepares to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Week 11.

It was only Friday that Rourke took the field in Miami for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons before making the move to Vancouver on Tuesday. Now the focus for the pivot is a Winnipeg defence that ranks first in points allowed and shutout this Lions offence only two weeks ago.

Rourke spoke to the media after practice about his return to the team, sharing a quarterback room with Vernon Adams Jr., his readjusting to the CFL and more. Head coach Rick Campbell also talked to the media about Rourke’s first practice and his chances to start against the Bombers on Sunday.

Rourke on facing the Bombers in his first game back after playing his last CFL game against Winnipeg in 2022:

“I guess it’s a bit of a coincidence, but to me, it’s just the next game, and I’m not looking past these guys. These guys deserve every ounce of our respect and our attention, and I’m doing my best to try to get acclimated as soon as possible.”

The quarterback on readapting to the Lions offence:

“Biggest thing is trying to get readjusted to the offence. Obviously, I know this one. I learned it at some point, I was here for two years. But then this is also my fifth offence this year, so going to have to forget a bunch of stuff to make room for this stuff.”

Rourke on readjusting to the CFL after two seasons away from the league:

“I love the Canadian game. I tell all my American teammates who have never seen the motions and stuff like that. It’s such a fun game, and there’s so much action to it. I’m more than happy to come back to the way that this offence works, the way that (offensive coordinator) Jordan (Maskymic) has it, the receivers that we have, the skill players, the offensive line. It’s just a great team. It makes it fun to be out here, and we can do some good stuff. Hopefully we just keep working. Take it one day at a time. I’m glad it’s a long week and we’ll see what happens on Sunday.”

Campbell on how Rourke looked in his first practice back with the team:

“Looked like he didn’t miss a beat, and, you know, right back at it, which is good to see. I think he’s going through his reads and just getting the ball out of his hands. That’s one of the things he does best, is to make decisions quickly, and so he’s just following his reads, going through his progression, and did a good job of that.”

The pivot on sharing the quarterback room with Adams Jr.:

“I’ve got the most amount of respect for (Adams Jr.). He’s such a pro. Ever since I’ve known him, when he came in for me in 2022 he was a pro. Everything he’s done up until this point, he’s been a pro about it. He’s that type of leader and type of person that I aspire to be in the locker room. He’s been great. I think the timing is good in terms of him not being 100 per cent. We need him for this playoff run that we’re hopefully about to go on. We’re gonna need everyone healthy. I think he’s done a fantastic job, and I respect the heck out of him for it.”

The head coach on having both pivots in BC:

“I know for (Rourke) and (Adams Jr)., and for me, we’re looking out for the BC Lions, and we want to do what’s best for the BC Lions football team. And to have those two guys, both of them, on the same team, is an amazing thing.”

Campbell on Rourke starting on Sunday against the Bombers:

“All signs point to yes. The only reason I didn’t say 100 per cent yes is the guy has gone through a whirlwind, and Jordan and him are just making sure we’re all on the same page, and that he’s comfortable. He can’t put a guy out on the field if he’s not 100 percent with what’s going on. But so far so good. Had a really good day today. So all signs points to yes.”