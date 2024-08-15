Harris returns as Riders welcome Als on Friday Night Football

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders try to get back in the win column when they host the Montreal Alouettes at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night.While they sit first in the West Division with a 5-3-1 record, Saskatchewan is 0-2-1 in their last three, including a 22-22 tie against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 10.

Montreal continues to roll along at 8-1 after their most recent victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The teams have met once already this season, with the Alouettes coming away with a 20-16 win in Week 8.

Trevor Harris draws back in at quarterback just in time for a showdown against the Canadian Football League’s top team. Harris last played in Week 3 and will have to shake off the rust in a hurry.

Helping him do so is an ever expanding group of receivers. Dohnte Meyers is the latest to step up and flash game changing ability. Meyers caught eight passes for 101 yards against the REDBLACKS last week.

He joins Shawn Bane Jr., Samuel Emilus and Mitchell Picton in a receiving corps looking to support Harris as he gets back into a rhythm.

Head coach Corey Mace has been impressed with his receivers play so far and believes they will continue to produce at a high level.

“They work hard, they have since the first day of camp,” Mace told reporters.

“It’s a deep room. There’s even a couple other guys who haven’t had an opportunity yet who I think are phenomenal receivers. They’re patient and they study hard. And our quarterbacks, obviously, you have to find them, but you have so many different options.”

The Als plan to make Harris’ return difficult from the start as they roll out a pass defence ranked second in the CFL allowing 242.8 yards against per game.

Dionte Ruffin and Kabion Ento have been among their best defensive backs. With the veteran presence of Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Wesley Sutton also patrolling the secondary, the precision of Harris’ passes are of utmost importance.

Harris isn’t the only boost Mace’s team will see on offence as AJ Ouellette returns at running back. Ouellette, who’s been out for three weeks with a hip injury, sits 11 yards shy of 400 and brings a physical element to the offensive game plan.

Unlike the success of their pass defence, the Als defensive front is coughing up 104.4 yards per game, a total that puts them seventh overall.

Linebackers Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey are both dynamic defenders the team leans on to make plays. The pair have combined for 106 defensive tackles and now set their sights on Ouellette.

When it comes to the Alouettes quarterback situation, they’ll have No. 1 Cody Fajardo in the lineup but dressed as their backup.

Fortunately for Jason Maas’ offence, it’s been no Fajardo, no problem, as Davis Alexander has steered the team effectively.

But he’ll be without Tyson Philpot who exited last week’s game with an injury. That means more will fall on the shoulders of Charleston Rambo, Cole Spieker and Nate Behar. Rambo in particular has stopped up of late with 210 yards in the past two games.

The ball should be going through the air frequently given the Riders difficulties stopping the pass. Averaging 306.2 yards against per game, it’s a total that has them sitting last in the league.

Despite their struggles, they’ve received strong play from Rolan Milligan Jr. to the tune of six interceptions. Mace will hope Amari Henderson and Nelson Lokombo can follow Milligan’s lead in tracking down the Als top targets.

Without Philpot, Maas understands the importance of the play of guys like Rambo.

“He’s been patient, he’s worked extremely hard since he’s been here,” Maas told reporters.

“He competes every day and he’s only got better. I think he’s getting more comfortable with the position, we’re able to move him around a little more and then obviously when the balls been thrown his way, he’s come down with them. That’s the biggest thing.”

With 53 yards a week ago, running back Walter Fletcher cracked 400 and currently sits with 415. As he’s done all season, he’ll aim to frustrate the Riders defence in both facets of the offence with an ability to jump into the receiving game.

If Maas wants to throw a different look at the Riders impressive defensive front, he can give the ball to Sean Thomas-Erlington, who stepped up with a 42 yards on four carries against the Ticats.

And they may need all the options they can get as Saskatchewan’s run defence sits second in the CFL in rushing yards allowed. Bryan Cox Jr. and Micah Johnson pose a physical threat at the line of scrimmage and have recorded a combined nine sacks this season.

It doesn’t get much easier should Fletcher find his way through the line, as Adam Auclair, C.J. Reavis and the return of Jameer Thurman pose a second layer of stability.

It’s a battle of the league’s two top teams on Friday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Catch the game on TSN/RDS. U.S. fans can watch on CBS Sports and International audiences can watch the action on CFL+.

— With files from MontrealAlouettes.com and Riderville.com