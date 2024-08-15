Ticats sign American receiver Jordan Byrd

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the football club has signed American receiver Jordan Byrd.

Byrd, 24, most recently spent training camp with the Toronto Argonauts earlier this year and spent time in the National Football League with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2023).

The five-foot-nine, 170 pound native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, suited up in 58 games over his five seasons at San Diego State University (2018-23), registering 275 carries for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 47 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown.

Byrd also factored into the return game for the Aztecs, posting 80 kick returns for an average of 25.3 yards per return with three kick return touchdowns, while also adding 67 punt returns for 445 yards with one punt return touchdown.