3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 11 win over Calgary

CALGARY — It’s been a long time coming for Jeremiah Masoli. The Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback was back under centre on Thursday night to lead his team to a road win over the Calgary Stampeders in a back-and-forth affair.

Masoli was clinical throughout the game, including on the fourth-quarter drive which put Ottawa into the lead for good. After it looked like Ottawa had spurned their chance to go for a game-winning field goal, the REDBLACKS worked their way back into range and Lewis Ward nailed a 52-yard kick with the clock running down.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the REDBLACKS’ win over the Stampeders.

6 – LEAD CHANGES

The REDBLACKS and Stampeders traded punches for sixty minutes but it was the road team that was able to survive the various blows. Both teams came out firing in the first quarter and Ottawa had an answer whenever Calgary picked up some steam.

Masoli’s second-quarter touchdown pass to DeVonte Dedmon had the REDBLACKS in front for the entire third quarter and most of the fourth before the Stamps dug their way back late in the game. But before time expired, the REDBLACKS delivered the sixth and final lead change through the leg of Ward.

77% – PASSING PERCENTAGE FOR JEREMIAH MASOLI

In his first start in over a year, Masoli put up efficient numbers while protecting the football to get his team over the line.

Masoli had 254 passing yards and a touchdown toss, missing the mark on just eight of his 35 passing attempts and avoiding any interceptions. He wasn’t afraid to look for the big play, while also coming up with a couple of positive scrambles on the ground for 17 yards.

164 – RYQUELL ARMSTEAD YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

Ryquell Armstead’s 25-yard rushing score in the first quarter was the highlight of the game in Ottawa’s Thursday night win but he wasn’t done there.

The REDBLACKS running back had his way against the Calgary defence, averaging 10.9 yards per carry and ripping off six rushes of 10 yards or more. He finished the game with 164 yards from scrimmage and it was Armstead who made a play up the middle for nine yards on the game-winning drive when every yard mattered.