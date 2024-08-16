Bombers announce 112th Grey Cup ticket pricing

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Football Club has unveiled the 112th Grey Cup ticket pricing, with a reduced rate available for Blue Bombers season ticket members.

Season ticket members will have the first right to purchase Grey Cup tickets until they go on sale to the general public in June of 2025. Current or new season ticket members who opt to sign up for the three-year auto-renewal plan will save up to $100 per seat for the 112th Grey Cup game in Winnipeg on November 16th of next year.

RELATED

» Winnipeg Blue Bombers awarded 112th Grey Cup in 2025

» Purchase Bombers’ season tickets here

» Through The Lens: Bombers’ 2025 Grey Cup announcement

112th Grey Cup ticket prices for Blue Bombers season ticket members range from $199 to $399. Regular ticket prices range from $199 for White section tickets to $499 for Platinum Plus section tickets.

“The demand for 112th Grey Cup tickets is very strong, and we have already sold-out suites and loges for the game,” said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. “Fans can now purchase new season tickets or renew for the 2025 season to be the first to secure 112th Grey Cup tickets. Flexible payment plans with zero interest or fees are also available.”

To purchase season tickets for 2025, fans can call or text 204-784-7448 or click here.

There is still time to purchase Grey Cup tickets for the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver this November by clicking here.