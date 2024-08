TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that two players have been fined following Week 10’s games.

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Trevor Reid has been fined for making unnecessary contact with Ottawa defensive lineman Kene Onyeka.

Edmonton defensive back Devodric Bynum has been fined for delivering a low block on a kickoff to BC fullback David Mackie.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.