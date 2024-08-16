Walk-off field goal gives REDBLACKS win over Stampeders

CALGARY — 999 days since his last victory in the CFL, Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Jeremiah Masoli got back to business on Thursday night in a back-and-forth affair with the Calgary Stampeders. In a dramatic game which included six lead changes, Lewis Ward’s last-second field goal on the game-winning drive meant that Ottawa would come out on top in a 31-29 road victory.

In his first start since July 8, 2023, Masoli was an efficient 27-35 for 254 yards and a passing touchdown. Ryquell Armstead rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, adding 44 more yards on six receptions. Jeremy Acklin had 94 receiving yards on six catches.

Calgary’s Jake Maier finished with 269 passing yards in the loss. Ishmael Hyman picked up 75 receiving yards on five catches, while Reggie Begelton caught four passes for 92 yards.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: OTT | CGY

» Images: Ottawa at Calgary

» REDBLACKS, Stampeders by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

On the first play from scrimmage, Calgary running back Peyton Logan coughed up the football, with Frankie Griffin coming away with the early fumble recovery. With a short field to work with on their first offensive possession, Ottawa settled for a 27-yard field goal from Lewis Ward to go up 3-0.

A couple of penalty decisions against the REDBLACKS helped the Stamps answer right back on the game’s next drive. After Adarius Pickett picked up a face mask penalty to give the home team a first down, a pass interference call went against Brandin Danbridge as he tried to guard Hyman in the end zone. Tommy Stevens then hopped over the top from the one-yard line to make it 7-3 Calgary.

Starting another drive in Calgary territory, it only took Ottawa two plays to retake the lead. First, Masoli connected with Jaelon Acklin for a 27-yard pass over the middle. Then Ryquell Armstead dashed out left for a 25-yard touchdown, hurdling a defender along the way. Ward’s extra point made it 10-7 for the REDBLACKS.

Hyman continued to be a thorn in the side of Ottawa’s secondary as the two offences continued to hum in the opening quarter. Maier aired out a 46-yard pass to his receiver who rolled out of bounds just short of the end zone. On first-and-goal, Stevens rushing score brought the scoreline to 14-10 Calgary.

Ottawa kept up the scoring on their next drive. The REDBLACKS began their possession at midfield after a 50-yard kick return from Dedmon. A few plays later, another strong 16-yard run by Armstead got the away team into the red zone, but they would have to settle for a Ward field goal, making it 14-13.

A trio of rouges from the two team’s punters in the second quarter brought the score to 16-14 Calgary before the REDBLACKS got back into the lead right before halftime. On second-and-goal, Masoli’s short pass to Dedmon put six more points on the board for the visitors. Ward’s extra point meant that it was 21-16 in favour of Ottawa at the break.

The REDBLACKS went straight back to work after the interval, making a fourth trip to the red zone on the first drive of the half. Masoli dropped a 30-yard pass to Acklin on second down to extend the possession and then Ottawa extended their lead with a one-yard touchdown run from Dustin Crum, with Ward’s extra point making it 28-16.

Finding themselves in a 12-point hole, the Stamps came up with a quick response on their first possession of the second half. Inside Ottawa’s half, first-down completions from Maier to Clark Barnes and Begelton got the Stamps into field goal territory, where Paredes knocked in a 29-yard kick to cut into the deficit.

A quick four-play touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter drew the Stamps closer. Maier looked deep to find Begelton for a 50-yard gain and two plays later, Stevens rushed in for his third touchdown of the evening. Paredes made it a two-point game at 28-26 with his extra point.

After the three-minute warning, Paredes made it 10 unanswered fourth-quarter points for the Stamps with a 48-yard field goal to push Calgary back in front at 29-28. Back with the football on Calgary’s 45, the REDBLACKS opted to go for it on third down rather than attempt a long-range field goal. Masoli’s pass didn’t find anyone in an Ottawa uniform however, handing the ball back to the hosts with just 1:24 remaining.

Ottawa got the ball back after Calgary were forced to punt, and this time, Ward would get his chance. From 51 yards out, he sealed the victory with a walk-off field goal, giving the REDBLACKS a dramatic 31-29 victory.

The REDBLACKS return to the nation’s capital in Week 12 for their next matchup against the BC Lions on Saturday, August 24. The Stampeders get their second bye of the season next week before hosting the Edmonton Elks on Labour Day in Week 13.