3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 11 win over Saskatchewan

REGINA — A frenetic finish at Mosaic Stadium was a fitting end to a thrilling contest between division leaders Montreal and Saskatchewan. Davis Alexander’s rushing score deep in the fourth quarter was the difference in the end, with Brett Lauther‘s long-distance field goal try at the death swinging wide of the uprights.

After the first half was dominated by the defences, both offences scored 17 points after halftime. For Montreal, Alexander continued to impress in place of Cody Fajardo, while Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris looked sharp in his return from injury.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Alouettes’ win over the Roughriders.

94 – CHARLESTON RAMBO RECEIVING YARDS

The Alouettes will have to get used to not having one of the league’s premier receivers in Tyson Philpot, with the Canadian placed on the six-game injury list before Week 11. With others needing to step up, Charleston Rambo was the favourite target for Alexander in Regina. Rambo caught seven of his game-high 11 targets, taking his receptions a team-high 94 receiving yards.

Rambo caught a 30-yard pass on the drive which got Montreal their first lead right before halftime, but he also made plays that don’t count on the stat sheet. The Alouettes’ receiver drew a pass interference call against Marcus Sayles in the fourth quarter, leading to Alexander’s game-winning rushing touchdown.

128 – YARD LETCHER TOUCHDOWN

The fourth quarter brought a different level of drama in Friday night’s game, and that all started with a sensational return touchdown by James Letcher Jr. early in the frame.

After Lauther failed to connect on his 38-yard field goal, Letcher took the ball out of the end zone and then some. He got loose for a 128-yard touchdown to put Montreal back into the lead after it looked like the Riders were gaining momentum after a strong third quarter.

4 – MISSED FIELD GOALS

The Roughriders offence stalled at inopportune times on Friday night, leaving Lauther to have seven field goal attempts. Unfortunately, Lauther could only make three of his kicks, allowing Montreal the opportunity to escape Regina with another road win.

Even though the Riders dominated the time of possession and Harris didn’t miss a beat in his return, the hosts only managed two trips to the red zone, failing to score a touchdown on one of those drives.