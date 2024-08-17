Rourke, Collaros square off Sun. to close out Week 11

VANCOUVER — The biggest news this week came off the field when the BC Lions lured quarterback Nathan Rourke back to town.

And they’ve wasted no time getting him reacquainted as they try to track down the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division.

Their focus now shifts onto the field as Rourke moves under centre just days after re-signing when the Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to close out Week 11 on Sunday night.

After being shutout in their last meeting with Winnipeg just two weeks ago, head coach Rick Campbell’s crew will lean into Rourke and receivers Justin McInnis and Alexander Hollins to put points on the board.

With Keon Hatcher set to play his third game of the season, there won’t be a shortage of impact options to work with.

Holding down one of the top offences for a second time in three weeks is a lot to ask, but with the Blue Bombers coming off a bye, they’ve had extra time to break down film and prepare for their division rival.

Defensive backs Terrell Bonds, Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols helped hold McInnis, Hollins and Hatcher to 71 yards last time out.

Bombers’ head coach Mike O’Shea isn’t surprised by the success his secondary has had this season.

“They put in a ton of work,” O’Shea told reporters.

“They study together, they talk about it a lot. You have great communicators in the back end on the field. Everybody that plays around Deatrick seems to have very productive seasons. If you play beside Deatrick, you’re going to be good. All of them have a good combination of speed and sense and anticipation. They seem to all buy into doing it the right way.”

As Rourke gets comfortable, running back William Stanback will look to build off an 87-yard performance in the Lions’ loss to the Elks last week. He should be motivated considering he was held to 42 yards in that Week 9 shutout loss.

While the Bombers’ defensive front has been less than impressive against the run, allowing a CFL worst 108.7 yards per game entering this week’s action, their latest win may be a turning point.

It’s going to take another collective effort to limit the Lions. Defensive linemen TyJuan Garbutt and Willie Jefferson — joined this week by a returning Celestin Haba — serve as the first line of defence and are supported by linebacker Adam Bighill, all of whom, save for the then-injured Haba, recorded a sack when the two last met.

When Winnipeg’s offence heads onto the field, it’ll be a rejuvenated and rested group led by a pair of veterans.

Under centre, Zach Collaros has thrown for 2,018 yards.

The emerging Ontaria Wilson, the newly acquired Lucky Whitehead and Nic Demski have to step up to keep the strong play going. That corps will also get a boost with the return of Kenny Lawler.

Wilson in particular has stood out, pulling in over 100 yards in three of his past four games, including 112 against the Lions.

Shutting down Collaros’ targets is the responsibility of T.J. Lee, Garry Peters and Emmanuel Rugamba. As a unit, they’re limiting opposing pass games to 289.8 yards per game.

In the run game, Brady Oliveira was tied for the league lead in rushing yards coming into the week, along with the Argos’ Ka’Deem Carey at 611. Oliveira has put up 164 yards on 26 rushes in two games against the Lions this season and has three 100-plus yard rushing games to his name.

Joshua Archibald, Pete Robertson and Sione Teuhema form a physical front aiming to blanket Oliveira and find their way to Collaros. Over their nine games thus far, they’ve given up an average of 101.1 yards a game on the ground.

Campbell is excited to get back on the field against one of their rivals after a few tough games.

“One, is you always have to move on,” Campbell told reporters of his mindset regarding his team’s previous game against Winnipeg.

“It’s another big game. These West teams that we play, it’s big. We’re going through a rut right now but tough. I told them…if you want to sign up and play pro sports…you’re going to have some setbacks. We just have to get out here and get working. I think we’re all looking forward to Sunday.”

The season series sits tied 1-1 and with the West Division race tightening by the week, winning it could prove beneficial down the stretch.

Kickoff from BC Place is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans in Canada can catch the game on TSN. American viewers can find the game on CBS Sports Network and international viewers can watch on CFL+.

— With files from Bluebombers.com and BCLions.com