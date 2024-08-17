Can Rourke hit the ground running in return to BC?

TORONTO — Nathan Rourke signing with the BC Lions took over the CFL headlines going into Week 11.

That’s because the National pivot made a huge impact on the league the last time he donned the Orange and Black in 2022, leaving Lions and CFL fans wanting to see more of the dynamic quarterback in action.

The question that emerges from that piece of news, however, is just how much of an impact will Rourke cause? Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett jumped into The Waggle Podcast to discuss exactly that, wondering the consequences of the transaction both for the Lions and the rest of the league.

“Are the BC Lions now the team to beat in the CFL?” asked Bennett point blank.

“Absolutely the team to beat,” answered the former linebacker. “Based off what Rourke has shown us, I don’t anticipate him coming in and having any type of struggles. He’s going to be the Nathan Rourke that we know. I’m excited to see him be reunited with (offensive coordinator) Jordan Maksymic and the rest of the BC Lions offence.”

