Can Rourke hit the ground running in return to BC?

TORONTO — Nathan Rourke signing with the BC Lions took over the CFL headlines going into Week 11.
That’s because the National pivot made a huge impact on the league the last time he donned the Orange and Black in 2022, leaving Lions and CFL fans wanting to see more of the dynamic quarterback in action.
The question that emerges from that piece of news, however, is just how much of an impact will Rourke cause? Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett jumped into The Waggle Podcast to discuss exactly that, wondering the consequences of the transaction both for the Lions and the rest of the league.
“Are the BC Lions now the team to beat in the CFL?” asked Bennett point blank.
“Absolutely the team to beat,” answered the former linebacker. “Based off what Rourke has shown us, I don’t anticipate him coming in and having any type of struggles. He’s going to be the Nathan Rourke that we know. I’m excited to see him be reunited with (offensive coordinator) Jordan Maksymic and the rest of the BC Lions offence.”
RELATED
» Homecoming: Nathan Rourke signs with BC Lions
» 3 mind-blowing Nathan Rourke numbers
» Ferguson’s 5 favourite Nathan Rourke traits
Last time Rourke and Maksymic were together, the pivot threw for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in only 10 games in 2022. The Victoria, B.C., native also led the league in passing grade according to Pro Football Focus, while leading in passing yards per game with 334.9. That’s all while also adding 304 yards and seven majors as a runner, showcasing his dual-threat abilities as a playmaker on his way to being named that season’s Most Outstanding Canadian.
After an 18-month stint in the NFL, Rourke returns to a very familiar situation in BC under head coach Rick Campbell and former teammates like Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins. That could allow Rourke to hit the ground running on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Another familiar face is quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was traded from the Montreal Alouettes to the Lions in 2022 to replace an injured Rourke halfway through the season. Since then, Adams Jr. took over the team and has been nothing but spectacular, finishing 2023 with 4,738 yards and 31 touchdowns and leading BC back to the Western Final.
This season, the roles have reversed. The veteran quarterback suffered an injury of his own while having a record-breaking season, and the Leos brought back the very same pivot he replaced. That means the Leos now have two quarterbacks capable of putting up video game numbers on their roster, almost guaranteeing that their offensive unit remains one of the most explosive in the league.
“This is going to be a dynamic offence going forward,” said Muamba. “I’m interested to hear what the comments are out of the rest of the league. But no question, the BC Lions are stronger today with Nathan Rourke and the entire league is stronger with Rourke in it”.
The Lions announced on Friday that Rourke is set to start against the Blue Bombers on Sunday at BC Place, setting up a rematch against the team that he faced in the 2022 Western Final, his last CFL match to date. Kickoff from Vancouver is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.