3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s win over BC in Week 11

VANCOUVER — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers formula to winning in 2024 is very clear, don’t let the opponent score.

While it might seem fairly obvious from a theoretical standpoint, it’s a whole other world altogether to actually execute on defence at the level the Bombers have been doing this season.

With a packed BC Place and a returning Nathan Rourke at the helm, the Lions presented a formidable challenge for Mike O’Shea’s squad, one that they conquered masterfully as the head coach earned his 100th win as a tandem with general manager Kyle Walters.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the game between the BC Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

32 per cent completion by Nathan Rourke

Rourke had to deal with a swarming defence all afternoon and was unable to find much success in the passing game on Sunday.

The pivot completed only 32 per cent of his passes, finishing with 126 passing yards and two interceptions.

Six catches, 109 yards and a major by Nic Demski

The name of the game on offence for the Blue Bombers was the veteran Demski, who stepped up once again to lead his team’s passing game against the Lions secondary.

Demski caught six of the seven passes thrown in his direction by Zach Collaros, including a touchdown in the first drive of the game that set the tone for the Bombers to earn their first road win of the season.

31.6 per cent of second downs converted by the Lions

The Lions were able to gain some yards on first down, especially with running back William Stanback, who finished with 100 rushing yards over 15 carries.

The story was different on second down though, with the home team converting only 31.6 per cent and punting the ball back to Winnipeg a total of seven times.