Argos’ QB Chad Kelly reinstated with ongoing conditions in last chance agreement

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has reinstated Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Chad Kelly on a last chance agreement provided that he continues to meet a number of ongoing conditions.

On May 7, the CFL levied a suspension for a minimum of nine games against Mr. Kelly, based on the findings of a thorough third-party investigation into allegations made against him. Over the course of his suspension, Mr. Kelly was required to attend psychological assessments and mandatory counselling sessions conducted by an independent expert in the field of gender-based violence. Mr. Kelly served the ninth game of his suspension on August 9.

The CFL received Mr. Kelly’s final assessment on August 10, and the league immediately began a thorough review process of its findings. The CFL sought guidance from an expert who specializes in gender-based violence and met with the psychologist and counsellor who worked with Mr. Kelly. He then took part in an in-person discussion with Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

The ongoing mandatory conditions surrounding Mr. Kelly’s reinstatement reflect the need for him to demonstrate a continued commitment to upholding league standards. These conditions are confidential and will not be disclosed.