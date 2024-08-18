Bombers spoil Rourke’s return with road win over Lions

VANCOUVER – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence took over the headlines with a 20-11 win over Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions on Sunday.

The Bombers put together yet another excellent defensive performance against the Leos and their returning quarterback. Tyrell Ford and Deatrick Nichols registered an interception each as Winnipeg kept BC to only three points at BC Place.

Pivot Zach Collaros connected on a touchdown pass to receiver Nic Demski and backup Chris Streveler added a major on a quarterback sneak to move the Bombers to 4-6.

Rourke was under immense pressure all afternoon, throwing two interceptions without any touchdowns and fullback David Mackie added a late major as the Lions dropped to 5-5.

Rourke’s first drive ended close to midfield as the quarterback endured heavy pressure from the Bombers defensive front.

Winnipeg’s first offensive drive was a highly successful one. Headlined by the returning Kenny Lawler, the team marched the entire field to add the first six points to the board. Collaros connected with No. 89 on two occasions to reach the red zone, before launching a dart to the end zone to a wide open Demski for the score.

Punts were exchanged from both sides throughout the rest of the first quarter, with the defences controlling the point of attack. Bombers’ defensive lineman Willie Jefferson sacked Rourke on second down to force yet another kick by the home team. BC returned the favour on the other side with a takedown by Sione Teuhema that forced the Blue and Gold to punt the ball back in the final play of the quarter.

The second quarter started with yet another big play by Winnipeg’s defence. Deatrick Nichols jumped a pass from Rourke and returned it back to BC territory to position his offence for another scoring drive. The Leos held strong on defence though and kept the Bombers to a field goal attempt. Castillo’s kick hit the uprights and kept the score 7-0 in favour of the visitors.

The first half woes continued for the Lions when Tyrell Ford intercepted another pass by Rourke and took it back to the end zone. Although the touchdown was negated by penalty, the Bombers were able to add three more points with Castillo to take a 10-0 lead into halftime.

BC’s defence made a big stop on third down to open the third quarter. The offence then proceeded to convert their own third down on the ensuing drive to keep possession, but the Orange and Black were unable to capitalize and had to punt the ball back to the visitors.

The Collaros-Demski connection showed up again on the following drive. The pivot launched a 37-yard bomb to No. 10, moving the ball all the way to BC’s 21-yard line. Streveler then converted two third downs, including a one-yard score that made it 17-0 with 2:28 left in the third.

Rourke finally found a way to get things going in the second half, using his legs to kickstart a scoring campaign. The pivot scrambled for a big first down before launching it deep to Alexander Hollins. Winnipeg’s defence shut the door on the next two plays and the Leos settled for a field goal by Sean Whyte to make it 17-3 early in the fourth.

T.J. Lee ignited the fans at BC Place with an interception on Collaros, but Winnipeg once again forced a punt to stop any momentum by the home team. Oliveira moved the Bombers closer to a win with a 23-yard run on the next drive that led to another field goal by Castillo and a three-possession lead for the Blue and Gold.

Receiver Keon hatcher almost scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter but was ultimately unable to survive the ground on the reception on third down.

The Lions scored a late major with Mackie that sealed the score on Sunday.

Winnipeg now returns home to host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, August 23. BC meanwhile goes on the road to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Saturday, August 24.