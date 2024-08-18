Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports August 18, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

Minas Panagiotakis/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED
» Buy Tickets for each matchup here
» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!
» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Thurs. Aug. 22 | BMO Field | 7:3o p.m. ET

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday, Aug. 18. They’ll begin their week of practice on Monday, Aug. 19.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Daniel Adeboboye RB Groin/Ankle Limited
Isiah Cage OL Neck Limited
Quincy Mauger DB Leg Full
Tommy Nield WR Hand Full

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Fri. Aug. 23 | Princess Auto Stadium | 8:30 p.m. ET

 

BC LIONS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sat. Aug. 24 | TD Place | 7:00 p.m. ET 

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Sun. Aug. 25 | Molson Stadium | 7:00 p.m. ET 

 

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!