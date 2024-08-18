CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

- News
TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thurs. Aug. 22 | BMO Field | 7:3o p.m. ET
The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday, Aug. 18. They’ll begin their week of practice on Monday, Aug. 19.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Daniel Adeboboye
|RB
|Groin/Ankle
|Limited
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Neck
|Limited
|Quincy Mauger
|DB
|Leg
|Full
|Tommy Nield
|WR
|Hand
|Full
Fri. Aug. 23 | Princess Auto Stadium | 8:30 p.m. ET
Sat. Aug. 24 | TD Place | 7:00 p.m. ET
Sun. Aug. 25 | Molson Stadium | 7:00 p.m. ET