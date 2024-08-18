CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Thurs. Aug. 22 | BMO Field | 7:3o p.m. ET

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday, Aug. 18. They’ll begin their week of practice on Monday, Aug. 19.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Daniel Adeboboye RB Groin/Ankle Limited Isiah Cage OL Neck Limited Quincy Mauger DB Leg Full Tommy Nield WR Hand Full

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Fri. Aug. 23 | Princess Auto Stadium | 8:30 p.m. ET

BC LIONS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Sat. Aug. 24 | TD Place | 7:00 p.m. ET

EDMONTON ELKS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Sun. Aug. 25 | Molson Stadium | 7:00 p.m. ET