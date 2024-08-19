CFL Fantasy Rewind: Alouettes show up once again

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes are dominating both the standings and the CFL Fantasy world.

After winning their ninth game in 10 attempts, the Alouettes again places two players in our top lineup of the week in running back Walter Fletcher and quarterback Davis Alexander.

Nic Demski and Shemar Bridges provide familiar faces, while Justin Rankin makes his debut in the CFL Fantasy Rewind.

CFL.ca brings you the top CFL Fantasy lineup of Week 11.

Quarterback

Davis Alexander, MTL – 24.3

Alexander continues to impress in place of Cody Fajardo, leading the Als to another victory while finishing as the top pivot in CFL Fantasy.

The quarterback completed 22 of 33 passes for 285 yards and a major, adding four carries for 33 yards and a touchdown as a runner.

Running Backs

Justin Rankin, EDM – 30.2

The Elks have rotated running backs in this column amidst their three-game winning streak.

This week it’s Rankin and his 108 yards and three majors as a big part of Edmonton’s explosive offensive performance against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Ryquell Armstead, OTT – 28.4

Armstead rushed 11 times for 120 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 44 yards in the REDBLACKS narrow win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Wide Receivers

Shemar Bridges, HAM – 23.0

Bridges can’t help but be featured here, catching eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown as one of the top CFL Fantasy options at wide receiver.

Nic Demski, WPG – 22.9

The veteran was one of the top performers on offence for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the BC Lions on Sunday. Demski scored a touchdown on the Bombers first offensive drive of the game and continued his excellent performance all throughout the evening, finishing with six catches for 109 yards and the score.

Flex

Walter Fletcher, MTL – 21.9

This is also not Fletcher’s first appearance in the top lineup of the week, as the running back continues to present a great option for fantasy owners looking for an explosive dual-threat back.

The runner did most of his damage through the air, catching eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Defence

Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 10.0

The Bombers spoiled Nathan Rourke‘s return to BC with yet another defensive performance to remember. Winnipeg picked Rourke off twice while allowing only three points to the Lions.