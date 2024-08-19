Elks add National DL Daniel Joseph to practice roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that they have signed National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph to the practice roster.

RELATED

» A New Day: Elks announce Larry Thompson as team owner

» Elks defeat Tiger-Cats for third straight win

» 3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 11 win over Hamilton

Joseph was drafted by the BC Lions in the first-round (fourth overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft. The 27-year-old spent time with the Lions during their 2024 training camp but was released in late May. Joseph signed with the Toronto Argonauts in early July, where he appeared in two games for the Double Blue, recording one special teams tackle. He also had stints with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023 and the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

Collegiately, Joseph played two seasons at North Carolina State (2020-2021), suiting up in 23 games for the Wolfpack. The Toronto native began his college career at Penn State from 2017 to 2019.

The Elks return to action on Sun., Aug. 25 when they take on the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET.