Return of the Mack: Als bring back receiver Austin Mack

MONTREAL — Austin Mack is back in the CFL.

After spending time south of the border, Mack returns to the Montreal Alouettes, the team announced on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 205-pounder signed with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons earlier this year in January, playing in one preseason game and was released from the team last week.

“We just added a star receiver to our roster and we are very happy about it,” says Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “Mack was a key part of our success in 2023; he knows our coaches, our players, and is familiar with our systems. Plus, he’s someone who brings a lot with his positive attitude. It’s a great day for our organization.”

Devinez qui est de retour ?! Guess who’s baaaaaack?#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/4oRqokzNmr — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 19, 2024

The All-Star receiver was part of the Alouettes team that defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last November to capture the 110th Grey Cup, hauling in 103 yards and a touchdown in that contest. In his two post-season appearances, the six-foot-two, 205-pounder reeled in 82 yards and a major.

In the regular season, the 26-year-old caught passes and attention, hauling in 78 catches for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in the CFL. He was named an East Division and CFL All-Star for his efforts.

Mack played 11 games for the New York Giants in 2020, recording seven catches for 91 yards. He also played for the Tennessee Titans and participated in the San Francisco 49ers’ training camp in 2022.

Montreal is 9-1 on the season and is getting set to host the Edmonton Elks this weekend. Their Week 12 matchup is on Sunday night at Percival Molson Stadium with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.