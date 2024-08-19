Justin Rankin headlines 5 PFF Grades that standout from Week 11

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes depth was highlighted last week on CFL.ca as one of the reasons for their winning streak.

This time it’s the Edmonton Elks who are on a roll with backups taking centre stage to fill in remarkably for injured starters.

Running back Justin Rankin did just that and more in Week 11, scoring a trio of majors after Javon Leake left with an injury. Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who is also starting in place of an injured Tre Ford, finished with one of the top passing grades of the week after guiding the team to its third straight win.

Who else made it to this week’s five PFF Grades that standout from Week 11?

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2024 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson | QB | Edmonton Elks | 87.8 passing grade

Bethel-Thompson is having a resurgence midway through the season in place of an injured Ford.

The veteran threw for a season-best 10.2 yards per attempt, attacking downfield without registering a single turnover-worthy play.

Trevor Harris | QB | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 93.5 passing grade

Harris returned to the lineup and provided optimism for the Roughriders going forward despite their loss to the Alouettes.

The pivot led all players in offensive grade (93.9) and registered an adjusted completion percentage of 86.8 against one of the best secondaries in the CFL.

Justin Rankin | RB | Edmonton Elks | 84.2 rushing grade

Rankin rushed 17 times for 108 yards and a major after taking over for Leake.

What’s more incredible is that the runner forced seven missed tackles and tallied seven total first downs, rushing for 7.3 yards per carry and the best running grade of Week 11.

Nic Demski | WR | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 77.3 receiving grade

Demski led the way for the Bombers passing offence by catching six passes for 109 yards and a score.

The veteran had four first down catches and set the tone for Winnipeg as they took down the Lions at BC Place.

Tyrell Ford | DB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 90.8 coverage grade

Ford is back in this column after leading all defenders in coverage grade once again.

The National defensive back led a defence that stonewalled Nathan Rourke and the Lions. Ford allowed only one reception for nine yards over five targets while also registering an interception that could’ve been a touchdown if not for a penalty on the return.

Rolan Milligan Jr. | DB | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 88.6 coverage grade

We’re cheating a bit here by adding a sixth player, but the battle between Ford and Milligan Jr. for top defensive back of 2024 is worth highlighting.

The interception leader was phenomenal once again for the Riders, finishing with the second best coverage grade of Week 11 while allowing only one catch for one yard over three targets against the Alouettes.