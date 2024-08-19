Must See TV: How did Jaelon Acklin do that?

TORONTO — Receivers in the CFL sometimes can make the most difficult catches look like routine plays.

That’s what Jaelon Acklin, Hergy Mayala and Nic Demski did in Week 11, catching a pass in traffic to help their teams come out with a win.

Speaking of winning, James Letcher Jr. was back doing James Letcher Jr. things to help the Montreal Alouettes win their ninth out of 10 games.

The augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on gives you a detailed look on some of the top plays of Week 11.

Vote on your favourite play in this week’s Must See TV.

HERGY MAYALA’S CATCH

When McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw the football, it looked like there was no chance that it would get to Mayala in time. Wrong.

The pivot threaded the needle perfectly and his receiver showed the necessary concentration to catch it between two defenders for a big gain amidst an even bigger night for the Elks offence.

JAELON ACKLIN’S RECEPTION

The REDBLACKS were trailing by two and needing to put together a game-winning drive. In comes Acklin and his steady hands to take the win from the jaws of defeat, or to be less dramatic, to take the ball from Demerio Houston’s hand.

The veteran receiver showed immense focus to stay with the ball and convert a crucial second down late in the eventual Ottawa win over the Calgary Stampeders.

JAMES LETCHER’S RETURN TOUCHDOWN

If you miss a field goal against the Alouettes, you better be prepared to stop Letcher Jr.

The ace special teamer took a missed kick back the other way 128 yards for the score and a lead for Montreal in the fourth quarter.