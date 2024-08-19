Riders sign American OL Trevon Tate

REGINA –The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Trevon Tate, the team announced on Monday.

Tate (six-foot-four, 295 pounds) joins the Roughriders after playing four games at right tackle for the Calgary Stampeders this season. Tate spent two seasons (2022-23) with the Toronto Argonauts suiting up for 18 games including eight starts at right tackle and two at left tackle in 2023 as part of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 19 sacks.

He won a Grey Cup Championship with the Double Blue in 2022. Tate started his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, playing in eight games over the 2019 and 2021 seasons and appeared in one game for Ottawa in 2021.

Collegiately, Tate spent five seasons at Memphis (2014-2018) where he played in 51 games and made 48 starts, primarily at left tackle. He was named First Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2017 and Second Team All-American Athletic Conference as a senior in 2018.

In a corresponding move the Roughriders have released American quarterback Eric Barriere.