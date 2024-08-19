Ticats hire Chris Jones as senior defensive assistant; part ways with Washington

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Chris Jones as a senior defensive assistant and have mutually agreed to part ways with assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mark Washington, the team announced on Monday.

Jones will take over defensive play-calling duties.

“I’d like to recognize Coach Washington’s important achievements throughout his tenure in Hamilton and thank him for his hard work and dedication. Decisions like this are difficult to make, but I believed it was important to take a different approach at this time. Coach Washington is an outstanding man. We wish him and his family all the best in the future,” said Ticats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich.

Milanovich continued, “It’s exciting to add someone of Coach Jones’ calibre to our staff, given his extensive experience and proven effectiveness on the defensive side of the ball. We look forward to the positive impact his knowledge and leadership will bring to the team.”

Jones arrives in Hamilton with a pedigree that includes four Grey Cups and a wealth of CFL experience:

General Manager and Head Coach of the Edmonton Elks from 2021-24

Defensive Consultant for the Toronto Argonauts in 2021.

Vice President of Football Operations, General Manager, Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator with the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2016-18

Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator with Edmonton from 2014-15

Defensive Coordinator, Assistant Head Coach and Assistant General Manager with the Toronto Argonauts from 2012-13.

Defensive Coordinator, Assistant Head Coach and Assistant Director of Player Personnel with the Calgary Stampeders in 2011.

Defensive Coordinator with the Calgary Stampeders from 2008-10.

Defensive Coordinator with the Montreal Alouettes from 2003-07.

Defensive Line Coach with the Montreal Alouettes in 2002.

Jones was named CFL Coach of the Year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018. He also served as a Senior Defensive Assistant with the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns in 2019.