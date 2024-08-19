Ticats hire Chris Jones as senior defensive assistant; part ways with Washington

News August 19, 2024
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Chris Jones as a senior defensive assistant and have mutually agreed to part ways with assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mark Washington, the team announced on Monday.
Jones will take over defensive play-calling duties.
“I’d like to recognize Coach Washington’s important achievements throughout his tenure in Hamilton and thank him for his hard work and dedication. Decisions like this are difficult to make, but I believed it was important to take a different approach at this time. Coach Washington is an outstanding man. We wish him and his family all the best in the future,” said Ticats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich.
Milanovich continued, “It’s exciting to add someone of Coach Jones’ calibre to our staff, given his extensive experience and proven effectiveness on the defensive side of the ball. We look forward to the positive impact his knowledge and leadership will bring to the team.”
Jones arrives in Hamilton with a pedigree that includes four Grey Cups and a wealth of CFL experience:
Jones was named CFL Coach of the Year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018. He also served as a Senior Defensive Assistant with the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns in 2019.