AJ Ouellette listed as out for Riders vs. Toronto

TORONTO — Argonauts fans who were looking forward to seeing AJ Ouellette back at BMO Field on Thursday night won’t get to see their former running back in action.

Ouellette, who was a fan-favourite in his four seasons in Toronto, was listed as out on the team’s injury report on Tuesday. He’s listed as dealing with a hip injury.

This is the second time the 29-year-old has had to sit on the sidelines after missing three games earlier this season with injury as well. In the seven games he’s suited up for, Ouellette has rushed 114 times for 466 yards and three touchdowns on the ground averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He’s also added 14 catches for 140 yards through the air.

In the games that Ouellette was out, Frankie Hickson filled in for him in the backfield. The five-foot-eight, 200-pound running back has seen action in four games this season, tallying 235 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries.

Kian Schaffer-Baker was listed on the injury report as questionable to return to the lineup this week. The receiver hasn’t seen action Week 7 against Winnipeg after being sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Riders look to get their first win since Week 7 when they travel East to take on the Argos. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.