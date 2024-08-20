AMSOIL Power Rankings: Wins to build on?

TORONTO — Wins and losses are often disposable items for coaches and players, but there’s a chance that Week 11 provided each of its winners with the kind of game that can help shape a season.

We saw Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton and Winnipeg all go on the road and all come away with big wins. The results are ultimately what matter but each of those wins felt like the kinds of performances that coaches will point to for the remainder of this year as examples of what their respective groups are capable of.

The REDBLACKS rallied around the return of Jeremiah Masoli and capped a strong game from the veteran quarterback with Lewis Ward‘s 51-yard game-winning field goal. The Alouettes, still dealing with a multitude of injuries, refused to quit and came out of Mosaic Stadium with a win on Friday. The Elks went back to McLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback on Saturday and handedly defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, earning their third straight win and proving to themselves that they do have the pieces to be a competitive team in this league. Finally, the Blue Bombers came out of their bye week and drowned out all of the hype around Nathan Rourke and his return to the BC Lions with a masterclass defensive effort that has vaulted them into third place in the West Division.

What does that mean for this week’s CFL Power Rankings, presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.

1. Montreal Alouettes (9-1)

Last Week: 1

Last Game: 27-24 win over Saskatchewan

Next Game: Vs. Edmonton, Sun. Aug. 25

Worth noting: The Als should be brimming with confidence as they’ve pushed into the second half of their schedule with a league-leading 9-1 record. This of course comes while the team scales a mountain of injuries at key positions. There’s hope that Cody Fajardo will be back in action at the end of this week when the Als host the Elks, but seeing Davis Alexander play as well as he has should give the organization some reassurance as their 2023 Grey Cup MVP gets full back to health. The defending champs added some high-end receiver talent on Monday as well, as they welcomed Austin Mack back to their roster.

2. Ottawa REDBLACKS (6-2-1)

Last Week: 3

Last Game: 31-29 win over Calgary

Next game: Vs. BC, Sat. Aug. 24

Worth noting: Masoli won’t unseat Dru Brown as the REDBLACKS’ starter, but if he stays healthy this team has a strong and steady QB duo that can take them a long way this year. We saw Masoli thrive with Dane Evans in Hamilton, as that QB pairing got the Ticats to a pair of Grey Cup games (2019 and 2021). Given Masoli’s rough go with injuries the last few years, it would be a fantastic development to see him continue to impact games and help the REDBLACKS — who now have the league’s second-best record — back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4-1)

Last Week: 2

Last Game: 27-24 loss to Montreal

Next game: At Toronto, Thurs., Aug. 22

Worth noting: Rider Nation is reeling after a very winnable game against the top team in the league went just wide of the uprights on them. The good news for the Riders is that despite their recent struggles — they’re winless in their last four — Trevor Harris had a very solid return from his knee injury. The Riders’ 433 yards of net offence is their highest output since Shea Patterson got them 457 yards in their Week 6 loss to the Lions. Corey Mace’s defence forced two turnovers and limited Davis Alexander and the Als to 318 yards of net offence. Were it not for a deeply uncharacteristic game from Brett Lauther, the Riders would have gained some ground on their West Division rivals and would still be holding the No. 2 spot in these rankings.