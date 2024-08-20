CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Breakout candidate in Winnipeg

Week 12 of CFL fantasy play is filled with sleepers who will awaken your team’s chances of success.

Unsurprisingly, the receiver position is abundant with talent at value prices.

Quarterback

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Elks, $9,000 Salary (at Montreal, Sunday)

Chances are good Bethel-Thompson will get the start against the Alouettes, giving Tre Ford ($8,500) another week to heal. Bethel-Thompson’s run with Edmonton has not been the scoreboard-lighting success originally envisioned in June, having recorded just one game of over 20 fantasy points (29 FP in Week 3).

The Alouettes are stingy when it comes to allowing big plays (league-low five completions of more than 30 yards) and have limited only nine passing majors. However, Bethel-Thompson’s accurate arm, especially in short and intermediate-range, can fluster a defence, even Montreal’s. Projected for 11.8 FP, Bethel-Thompson can find himself in the 16-18 range if the Elks have to abandon their ground game to stay within shouting range of the East Division leaders.

Running Back

Justin Rankin, Elks, $2,500 Salary (at Montreal, Sunday)

Rankin and Javon Leake ($7,000) have formed a 2024 version of Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside, with Rankin playing the role of interior sledgehammer. In his first three games in the league, Rankin has scored 57 FP including last week’s 30.2 FP blockbuster in the win over Hamilton. His three rushing majors are more than Brady Oliveira ($13,100), William Stanback ($11,800), James Butler ($12,100), and Dedrick Mills combined (two).

The Alouettes are sixth in rushing defence (101.8 yards per game) and eighth in yards per carry (5.2). If the Elks can get Rankin off to another stellar start, he’ll be positioned to at least reach his projected FP total of 15.2. The value and upside work in his favor.

Receivers

Nick Mardner, REDBLACKS, $2,500 Salary (vs. BC, Saturday)

With Kalil Pimpleton ($4,000) on the six-game injured list, opportunity knocks for Mardner, the second overall selection in the 2024 CFL Draft. He has at least shown reliable hands, catching 11 of his 12 targets for 95 yards.

There is more to Mardner’s game. The six-foot-six, 205-pounder would be a nightmare near the end zone, and while he lacks Pimpleton’s speed (really, who doesn’t), Mardner is no statue, either. Mardner is a deep, deep dive, but eventually, he will break out. We have him for just 2.9 FP this week, but feel optimistic about his production, placing him in the 10-12 FP range for the first of many times.

Kevens Clercius, Blue Bombers, $2,500 Salary (vs. Hamilton, Friday)

Like Mardner, Clercius has made the most of his limited touches, having pulled in 16 of his 20 targets for 193 yards. He has shown big-play potential by catching both of his targets at least 20 yards in passing depth.

Zach Collaros ($12,000) has a wealth of talent to throw to, and if the Tiger-Cats put too much focus on Nic Demski ($10,000), Kenny Lawler ($8,800), and Ontaria Wilson ($8,100), Clercius, Winnipeg’s second-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft might finally get his time to shine. At 4.3 FP, Clercius’ projection doesn’t wow you, but if the Blue Bombers stake an early lead, Clercius will have another reason to lose his lunch.

Makai Polk, Argonauts, $2,500 Salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Thursday)

Polk scored 15 FP in the Week 10 win over Calgary, the second time this season he has scored double digits for the scant few fantasy players who put Polk on the roster. He has flashed his potential, catching 24 of 31 passes for 288 yards and two majors. The Argos passing game is last in most categories and has lacked an unquestioned Alpha Dog in the receiving corps.

Whether Polk has the loudest bark remains to be seen, yet his limited bites have made opposing defences yelp in pain. Polk is projected to be at 7.6 FP, but we feel he can record consecutive games of double-digit numbers, finishing in the 13-15 FP range.