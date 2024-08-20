Kelly to start for Argos in Week 12 opener

TORONTO — Two days after being reinstated by the CFL, Chad Kelly will get the start at quarterback on Thursday when the Toronto Argonauts host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told reporters on Tuesday that Kelly will start, following his second day of practice with the team.

The Argos are 5-4 this season and are chasing just their second win streak of the season, after they’d started 2-0.

Kickoff is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at BMO Field.