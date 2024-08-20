Ticats release defensive back Kenneth George Jr.

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American defensive back Kenneth George Jr., the team announced on Tuesday.

George Jr. started at halfback for the Ticats in the first half of the season, registering 39 defensive tackles, two interceptions and one defensive score.

The defensive back signed with the Tabbies in 2023, appearing in 28 total games with 82 defensive tackles, one sack, one fumble forced, four picks and a major.

Hamilton now heads to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers on Friday, August 23, in Week 12 action.