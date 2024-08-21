Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Harris to stay sharp in Week 12

If things don’t change, Blitz Picks may be on the sidelines wearing a backward cap and carrying a clipboard.

A fourth straight 3-5 record in Week 11 sends BP to 54-32 overall. Everything ends, and even this slump is bound to conclude. Here’s hoping Week 12 is the stopping point.

1. Will Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris complete over 70 per cent of his passes against Toronto?

Yes. Harris has completed 74.3 per cent of his passes and faces an Argonauts pass defence with a 72.3 per cent completion rate to opposing quarterbacks. The Roughriders’ receiving corps has found new talent in KeeSean Johnson ($3,500) and Dohnte Myers ($3,500) who have filled the void of injured pass-catchers Kian Schaffer-Baker ($9,100) and Ajou Ajou ($2,500), both of whom have developed into bargain assets for CFL fantasy players.

Thursday’s game has the makings of a high-scoring affair. Should the BMO Field scoreboard operators stay busy, the success of Harris finding open receivers against the third-most passing friendly defence will be front and centre.

2. Will BC receiver Ayden Eberhardt have over or under 4.5 receptions against Ottawa?

Under. Eberhardt ($5,500) leads the league with a 19.4 average yards per catch and has four receptions over 30 yards. When the Lions’ offence is clicking (which, unfortunately for them, has not been of late), Eberhardt’s ability to stretch a defence helps take the focus off fellow pass-catchers Keon Hatcher ($5,300), Alexander Hollins ($11,500) and Justin McInnis (10,600).

What hurts Eberhardt’s chances of winning here is that he averages just 2.6 targets per game. His best — and only — bet will be for quarterback Nathan Rourke ($10,000) to look in his direction more often on Saturday.

3. How many rushing yards will Hamilton have against Winnipeg (more than 86 or less than 85)?

More than 86. The Blue Bombers’ defence has been oppressive to opposing offences of late. However, Winnipeg remains last in the league with 110.9 yards allowed on the ground. Hamilton’s ground game is last with 76.5 yards per game but the return of running back James Butler ($12,100) helps the Tiger-Cats establish a land-based attack to keep the Bombers off-balance.

4. Will the Toronto defence have over/under 1.5 interceptions against Saskatchewan?

No. Trevor Harris leads the league with a 3:0 TD:INT ratio. The veteran pivot rarely makes a mistake and while the Argos might be fortunate to seize an errant pass, don’t count on them doing so multiple times.

5. Will Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira score his first major this season?

Yes. The league’s leading rusher is on pace for 1,302 yards but has yet to find the end zone. That will end when the Blue Bombers collide with a Tiger-Cats defence that’s allowed a league-high 33 offensive majors. Here’s hoping Oliveira ($13,100) remembers how to celebrate once he does cross the goal line with the ball in his hands.

6. Will Edmonton finish with more or less than 357.2 offensive yards?

Less. The Elks have become one of the league’s intriguing stories, winning three straight after an 0-7 start. Edmonton’s ground game has been the spark behind the revival but will be hard-pressed to find holes against Montreal’s defence, which is third in fewest offensive yards allowed (340.7).

7. Does Montreal linebacker Tyrice Beverette record over or under 5.5 tackles?

Over. Beverette has recorded fewer than six tackles twice this season, with his Week 11 total of three a season-low for one of the league’s premiere defenders. Week 11 snapped an eight-game streak of at least five tackles for Beverette, who will start a new streak as he looks to slow down Edmonton’s now-vaunted ground game.

8. Will Ottawa return specialist Devonte Dedmon record a return (punt, kickoff, missed field goal) of at least 35 yards?

Yes. Dedmon ($3,700) has four kickoff returns of at least 40 yards and leads the league with an average of 28.6 yards. Fourth in all-purpose yards with 996, count on Dedmon to have at least one return that leaves fans breathless.