CFL Fantasy Projections: Zach Collaros back on top?

Week 12 has explosive potential as the return of Cody Fajardo, combined with the recent return of Nathan Rourke, increases the level of offensive production. Even if Edmonton and/or Ottawa flips the script at pivot, the week will be filled with plenty of scoring.

We are counting on our Week 12 projections to be the foundation of what will be an entertaining four days of football.

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $12,200 Salary (17.6 Projected Fantasy Points): Even with a set of receivers who were not in the lineup when he was injured in Week 3, Harris still put up 22 fantasy points in his return. Expect big numbers when the Riders contend with an Argos pass defence that’s allowed 16 passing majors.

2. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $12,000 Salary (12.7 PFP): It’s been some time since Collaros was ranked this high in our projections, but the return of Kenny Lawler, combined with facing the league’s worst defence in Hamilton, translates in Collaros having perhaps his first 20 FP game of the season.

3. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,200 Salary (19.1 PFP): Fajardo was the league’s most-accurate deep passer, connecting on 47.6 per cent of his passes of at least 20 yards in depth. He has a 4:1 TD:INT margin he’ll increase against an Elks defence that yields a CFL-high 307.4 passing yards per game.

4. Jeremiah Masoli, Ottawa, $8,000 Salary (9.4 PFP): Masoli’s soul-stirring Week 11 return is reason enough for the REDBLACKS to give Dru Brown ($10,000) at least one more game to rest, that is if we’re not watching a seismic shift before our very eyes. Brown took first-team reps in practice though, making the young pivot also an enticing CFL Fantasy option should he get the nod.

5. Nathan Rourke, BC, $10,000 Salary (2.2 PFP): The sudden return of Rourke led to him shaking off rust to the tune of 226 passing yards and five yards per pass as the Lions continued their struggle to find the end zone. He will better the 3.7 FP he scored in Week 11 but don’t count on seeing the 2022 version of Rourke up against a REDBLACKS defence that has been dominant at home, where they have yet to lose this season.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,100 Salary (16 PFP): Oliveira bids for an eighth straight game with at least 10.9 FP as he gets to frolic through a Tiger-Cats defence allowing seven yards per first down play. He may actually find the end zone for the first time this season.

2. James Butler, Hamilton, $12,100 Salary (17.1 PFP): All signs point to Butler’s return after being sidelined in Week 11. He’s a fantasy anchor who should thrive running through Winnipeg’s run defence, last with 110.9 yards allowed per game. He’ll also look to record a sixth straight game of at least 11.7 FP.

3. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $12,000 Salary (15.4 PFP): Carey has carried the Argos offence much of the season, evidenced by the fact he has scored double-digit fantasy points in each game. That’s a level of consistency fantasy players enjoy.

4. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $10,400 Salary (14.8 PFP): Even when the running lanes are clogged, Fletcher still finds a way to make his fantasy players happy. Much of his 21.4 FP in Week 11 came from his receiving (eight catches, 65 yards, one touchdown), and the return of Cody Fajardo makes him more dangerous.

5. Javon Leake, Edmonton, $7,000 Salary (13.9 PFP): Consider it unlikely Justin Rankin ($2,500) will repeat his 30.4 FP gem in Week 11. Even if the Elks turn toward Rankin, there’s always the potential they’ll reinstall Leake as a return specialist, maximizing his all-purpose skills.

6. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $11,000 Salary (13.7 PFP): The Roughriders offence continues to welcome back their key cogs as Ouellette returned in Week 11 and scored 14.1 FP. Bold prediction: Ouellette catches a touchdown pass this week.

Receivers

1. Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $6,000 Salary (14.5 PFP): We expect Cody Fajardo will have no issues feeding Rambo, who has racked up at least 15.4 FP in four of his last five games. Keep an eye on for the return of 2023 standout Austin Mack, though.

2. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $3,500 Salary (12.7 PFP): Meyers is the latest in a fantasy season where several pass-catchers have gone from obscurity to fantasy mavens. See the player above Meyers as Exhibit A.

3. Kenny Lawler, Winnipeg, $8,100 Salary (5.3 PFP): Lawler will not be this cheap for much longer. He’ll exceed his projected total while benefiting from the presence of Ontaria Wilson, who continues to play the role of Dalton Schoen quite well.

4. Justin McInnis, BC, $10,600 Salary (21.2 PFP): McInnis has 16.4 FP in his last three games. He scored at least 14.5 FP five times. A breakout is coming, and it will be at the Elks’ expense.

5. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,300 Salary (14.4 PFP): Just plug and play Hardy. It’s not going to matter who’s throwing him the ball; just throw in his direction 10-12 times a game and let him work.

6. Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $8,000 Salary (15.1 PFP): His brief slump is in the rearview mirror. Bridges has averaged 20.9 FP in his last three games.

7. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $8,800 Salary (16.1 PFP): Having Lawler ease the focus off him makes Wilson a strong bet to rebound from last week’s modest 7.3 FP.

8. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $10,500 Salary (11.8 PFP): Lewis has quietly become the WR1 for the Elks despite scoring 6.1 FP in Weeks 9-10. He is one of four receivers with at least 1,000 depth yards.

9. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $10,000 Salary (9.7 PFP): The Argos will have to pass frequently against the Roughriders. That means Coxie, who has four of the team’s five (yes, five) completions of better than 30 yards, will have a hand (if not both) in the outcome.

10. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (12.3 PFP): Another beneficiary of Lawler’s return, Demski scored a season-best 22.9 FP in Week 11. Expect the firm of Demski, Lawler, and Wilson to make a strong case against the Tiger-Cats’ pass defence.

11. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $3,500 Salary (10.3 PFP): Injuries opened the door for Johnson to become a playmaking threat who will thrive with Trevor Harris back.

12. Alexander Hollins, BC, $10,700 Salary (10.7 PFP): Hopefully, this week offers a trail of breadcrumbs that will lead us to just where Hollins’ production (real and fantasy) wilted away the past month.

Defences

1. Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary (7.2 PFP): Expecting anyone else atop the list?

2. Ottawa, $6,000 Salary (5.2 PFP): The REDBLACKS have yet to lose at home this season, and this unit is why.

3. Montreal, $9,200 Salary (5.3 PFP): The Als don’t care who starts at pivot for the Elks. All they care about is how to force either McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($9,000) or Tre Ford ($8,500) into turnovers.

4. Saskatchewan, $8,700 Salary (8.7 PFP): Count on the Riders to do their part to make Chad Kelly’s return as uneventful as the Bombers did to Nathan Rourke last week.