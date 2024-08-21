Checking Down: Dru Brown takes starting reps in practice

TORONTO — Quarterback Dru Brown is trending in the right direction towards returning to the field for the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The pivot took starting reps in practice ahead of the matchup against the BC Lions on Saturday at TD Place. Veteran Jeremiah Masoli started in place of Brown in Week 11 and led the team to a 31-29 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

In other news, quarterback Tre Ford is unlikely to dress against the Montreal Alouettes according to a report by TSN’s Farhan Lalji while running back AJ Ouellette was ruled out by the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their game against the Toronto Argonauts.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 12.

BC LIONS

– Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.’s future is up in the air in BC, but the pivot remains focused in helping his team win the Grey Cup this season before thinking about what comes next (Jeff Hamilton, Winnipeg Free Press).

– The CFL Honour Roll grades powered by Pro Football Focus are in for week 11 with two Lions being honoured. Jarell Broxton was graded as top offensive lineman and Jordan Perryman took the top special teams grade (BCLions.com).

– Matt Baker goes over the Leos’ loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 11, including Rourke owning up to his mistakes in the game, Rick Campbell’s take on his team’s performance as of late and more (BCLions.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that they have signed National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph to the practice roster (CFL.ca).

– Javon Leake is happy to be back playing his original running back position and is making the most of it amidst a three-game winning streak for the Elks (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press via CTV News).

– Quarterback Tre Ford is unlikely to dress this week against the Alouettes according to a report by TSN’s Farhan Lalji, with veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson in line to start for the Double E (TSN.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stampeders head to their bye week after losing a nail-biter matchup against the REDBLACKS in Week 11 (Stampeders.com).

– The next time that Calgary takes the field will be at McMahon Stadium on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend against the Edmonton Elks. Buy tickets for Labour Day (Stampeders.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders moved AJ Ouellette to the six-game injured list. The move was included when the team released its depth chart on Wednesday (CFL.ca).

– Trevor Harris is at the head of the class for Week 11 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Dohnte Meyers is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games and could be in line for a third one according to CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams in his weekly CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Tyrell Ford and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line also made the class for Week 11 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– The Bombers are coming off two straight wins and have shaken off early season concerns drawn by an 0-4 start, positioning themselves only three points away from first place in the West Division going into Week 12 (Jim Bender, Winnipeg Sun).

– Zach Collaros is the second best option at quarterback in Week 12 in fantasy according to Brandon C. Williams in his weekly CFL Fantasy Projections (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired Chris Jones as a senior defensive assistant and have mutually agreed to part ways with assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mark Washington, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– The Ticats have released American defensive back Kenneth George Jr., the team announced on Tuesday. George Jr. started at halfback for the Ticats in the first half of the season, registering 39 defensive tackles, two interceptions and one defensive score (CFL.ca).

– Bo Levi Mitchell could start again for the Tiger-Cats as they assess the injury to pivot Taylor Powell, reports TSN’s Farhan Lalji (TSN.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Argos are looking towards their ground game led by running back Ka’Deem Carey to provide them balance as they prepare to face the Roughriders in Week 12 (Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press via Toronto Star).

– Two days after being reinstated by the CFL, Chad Kelly will get the start at quarterback on Thursday when the Toronto Argonauts host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Quarterback Dru Brown took starting reps in practice for the REDBLACKS on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Lions on Saturday, August 24 (TSN.ca).

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS are celebrating 10 years of existence that have produced many highlights, celebrations, and memorable moments. In celebration of the REDBLACKS’ All-Decade game on August 24th, members of the media were given the opportunity to vote on who they believed earned a spot on the All-Decade Team. Check out who made the list at defensive back (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Defensive back Jovon Johnson was humbled to be named to the All-Decade Team for the REDBLACKS (TSN.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Alouettes have brought back wide receiver Austin Mack, the team announced on Monday. Mack caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in the CFL on his way to being named an East Division and CFL All-Star for his efforts.(CFL.ca).

– There was some good news for Montreal Alouettes fans on Wednesday as it was reported by TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde that Cody Fajardo will start at quarterback against the Edmonton Elks (CFL.ca).

– General manager Danny Maciocia wants to keep Mack with the Als long term after his return to the CFL (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).