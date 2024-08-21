Report: Cody Fajardo to start vs. Edmonton Elks

MONTREAL — There was some good news for Montreal Alouettes fans on Wednesday as it was reported that Cody Fajardo will start at quarterback against the Edmonton Elks.

According to a report from TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde, head coach Jason Maas confirmed that Fajardo will return to action on Sunday.

Earlier that afternoon, RDS’ Didier Ormejuste reported that Fajardo was practicing with the starting offence as the team prepares for their game on Sunday. Along with Fajardo, receiver Austin Mack was also practicing with the starters. He signed with the Alouettes on Tuesday after a stint in the NFL.

RELATED

» Return of the Mack: Als bring back receiver Austin Mack

» Alouettes stay hot with win over Roughriders

» Buy Tickets: Edmonton at Montreal

» Visit CFL Game Zone for free-to-play games like CFL Fantasy

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Maas says on @TSN690 that Fajardo will start against the #Elks https://t.co/ITXqQEv1YR — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) August 21, 2024

Fajardo was injured in Week 6’s contest against the Toronto Argonauts and has been on sidelined ever since. He dressed in last week’s game against the Roughriders but did not see any action. Prior to his injury, Fajardo connected on 141 of 182 passes for 1,636 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions and was widely discussed around the CFL as a front runner for Most Outstanding Player.

Davis Alexander won all three of his starts filling in behind centre and led a comeback win for the Als when he replaced the injured Fajardo against Toronto.

Mack was part of the Alouettes team that defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last November to capture the 110th Grey Cup, hauling in 103 yards and a touchdown in that contest. In his two post-season appearances, the six-foot-two, 205-pounder reeled in 82 yards and a major. In the regular season, the 26-year-old hauled in 78 catches for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in the CFL. He was named an East Division and CFL All-Star for his efforts.

Montreal continues to prepare for Edmonton to come to town on Sunday looking to improve on their 9-1 record.