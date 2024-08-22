3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 12 win over Saskatchewan

TORONTO — Five trips to the red zone resulted in only one touchdown for the Toronto Argonauts against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday night but that would be enough in a game that was dominated by the defences.

Toronto’s defence picked off Trevor Harris twice, holding Saskatchewan to just six second-half points and Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a walk-off rouge to give the Argos a 20-19 result over the Riders at BMO Field.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Argonauts’ win over the Roughriders.

2 – TORONTO INTERCEPTIONS

Argonauts head coach will want to see some more points off of turnovers, but nonetheless, his defence came up with a couple of big takeaways against Harris to stop the Riders in their tracks.

After the visitors dominated the opening quarter, the Argos killed Saskatchewan’s offensive momentum with two second-quarter interceptions. First, it was DaShaun Amos who picked off Harris when he searched for the hands of Samuel Emilus.

Later on in the quarter, Benjie Franklin produced the pick on Harris. That interception led to a Hajrullahu field goal right before halftime, which ended up being a key sequence of plays as Toronto would go on to win by one.

112 – DAMONTE COXIE RECEIVING YARDS

Damonte Coxie came up with play after play on offence for the Argos, finishing the contest with a game-high 112 receiving yards.

Coxie had almost half of those yards on a 53-yard play in the third quarter which eventually resulted in a Hajrullahu field goal to bring the Argos back within three early in the fourth quarter.

1 – LEAD CHANGE

Sometimes you just need to stick around for long enough to win a football game. After the Riders got off to a hot start, winning the first quarter 10-0, the Argos would close the gap and stay within punching distance up until the very end.

With their defence and special teams pinning the Riders’ offence deep in their own half with the clock ticking in the fourth quarter, the Argos got the ball back with the chance to take their first lead. Hajrullahu did just that, sending his field goal attempt through the end zone for a single as the Argos went on top when it mattered most.