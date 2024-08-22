Argonauts come out on top in defensive battle with Roughriders

TORONTO — On a night where it looked like it wasn’t meant to be, the Toronto Argonauts earned a narrow win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a defensive battle on Thursday night. The Argos turned the ball over three times on third-and-goal but were able to stay in the contest and come up with a walk-off rouge to earn a 20-19 victory at BMO Field.

Toronto’s Chad Kelly was 24-39 with 322 passing yards and an interception in the win. Damonte Coxie was the team’s leading pass catcher, finishing with five catches for 112 yards.

Trevor Harris and his offence were cooled down after scoring 10 first-quarter points. Saskatchewan’s pivot was picked off twice by the Argos, but Toronto failed to make the most of their opportunities off of turnovers. Samuel Emilusled the Riders’ receiving room with 66 receiving yards while running back Frankie Hickson picked up 79 yards on the ground as he started in place of the injured AJ Ouellette.

Saskatchewan put the first points on the board on Thursday night. Harris looked deep for a 28-yard completion into the hands of Dohnte Meyers at the right sideline as Saskatchewan’s quarterback aimed to pick up from where he left off after his impressive showing against the Montreal Alouettes in Week 11. Unable to work their way into the red zone, a Brett Lauther field goal from 43 yards out put the Riders up 3-0.

A two-and-out by the Argos brought Harris and the Riders’ offence right back onto the field. Hickson broke by a few Argos to snatch a first down on a 14-yard run before Harris threaded the needle to connect with Meyers for a 24-yard gain over the middle. An impressive drive was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown toss from Harris to KeeSean Johnson. Lauther’s extra point gave the Riders a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

With the Argos still scoreless in the second, the Riders got back into rhythm on offence to extend their lead. Ajou Ajou was the recipient of another big passing play from the arm of Harris, with the rookie receiver going for 23 yards. Stuck on Toronto’s 35-yard line after an incomplete pass, another Lauther field goal put the Riders up by 13.

The Argos got their first points of the ballgame thanks in large part to their defence. DaShaun Amos snatched away a pass from Harris which was intended for Johnson, coming up a yard short of the pick-six. Cameron Dukes got into the end zone on first-and-goal and Hajrullahu hit his extra point to make it 13-7.

The Boatmen continued to turn the tide to close out the second quarter. Kelly completed a trio of first-down throws to his receivers to move the Argos downfield before a defensive pass interference call against Rolan Milligan Jr. got the home team into the red zone. A Kelly scramble gave the Argos a first-and-goal opportunity but Dukes was then stopped at the goalline on third down as he tried to rush for his second touchdown of the game.

A second takeaway by the Argos’ defence gave the hosts another chance to score before halftime. Harris threw his second interception of the game as Benjie Franklin elevated to win a jump ball against Meyers. A couple of plays later, the BMO Field faithful thought that Coxie had brought down a touchdown, but the call on the field was overturned after an automatic review. The Argonauts would instead have to settle for a Hajrullahu field goal to go into halftime down 13-10.

The Riders and Argos traded punts to start the second half but then the Roughriders resumed the scoring. Starting with the football at midfield, a 40-yard field goal by Lauther extended Saskatchewan’s lead to six at 16-10.

On the game’s next drive, Kelly escaped pressure to deliver a 30-yard play to Coxie. With the Argos beginning to threaten on offence, they were shut down at the goal line once again. On third-and-goal, Kelly’s pass into the end zone was broken up by Deontai Williams, who couldn’t hold onto the football for the interception.

Back on offence after a Saskatchewan two-and-out, Kelly and Coxie combined for another big first down, this time for 53 yards. A couple of incomplete passes by Kelly were broken up by Riders defenders to keep the Argos at bay. Hajrullahu’s kick from 30 yards shrunk the deficit to make it 16-13 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Janarion Grant kickstarted Toronto’s next possession with a 48-yard punt return, earning a facemask penalty against Saskatchewan’s punter as he looked to dash into the end zone. Daniels advanced the Argos just outside the end zone with a 26-yard catch. Trying to shift their luck on third-and-goal, the Argos once again failed to convert on the doorstep as Carey was stuffed by Saskatchewan’s defence.

The Argos were able to tie up the game after starting their next drive with in strong field position. Hajrullahu’s field goal attempt from 25 yards went through the uprights, making it 16-16 with 5:06 to go.

Harris and the Riders responded right away with a quick scoring drive, highlighted by a 34-yard completion to Emilus. Lauther nailed his fourth field goal of the night after the three-minute warning to put the Riders back on top at 19-16.

Looking to answer back with time winding down, Kelly was intercepted on the first play of Toronto’s next drive. Saskatchewan’s Marcus Sayles beat Polk to the football for the takeaway, but the Riders were forced to punt it right back after going two-and-out.

Stuck inside their half but needing to go for it on third down, Kelly found Ungerer for a big first down. After Carey worked his team into field goal position, Hajrullahu converted from 50 yards to tie the game at 19-19 with 1:02 remaining.

On the kickoff, a holding penalty against Saskatchewan pushed them further into their own half. Toronto’s Ralph Holley sacked Harris for a loss of seven to push the Riders even deeper and after they were forced to punt the ball away, the Argos received the football in field goal position with the chance to win it late. Hajrullahu’s field goal from 40 yards sailed wide but travelled far enough to earn Toronto a rouge as they sealed the 20-19 win.

The Roughriders return to action in Week 13 to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, September 1. The Argonauts meanwhile will be in Hamilton for their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup with the Tiger-Cats on Monday, September 2.